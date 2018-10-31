Global Managed Security Services Market to reach a market size of $43.5 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Managed Security Services Market (2016-2022), the market is expected to attain a market size of $43.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

The intrusion detection/Prevention system segment registered market revenue of $5.0 billion in 2015, and was a dominant segment during the timeframe. However, Secured information and event management (SIEM) segment would outpace the above segment by 2020 and would garner market revenue of $10.2 billion in 2022. Maximum growth would be witnessed in endpoint security segment with a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Among the deployment type, hosted and cloud based deployment would exhibit the maximum growth of 22.3% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Large enterprises held a dominant position in 2015, with a market share of around 50% of overall managed security market, based on organization size.

Banking and financial sector has dominated the managed security services market and held a market share of around 34% in 2015. Healthcare sector has emerged as the promising vertical and would witness highest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

The North America region contributed the largest revenue share to the market worldwide followed by Europe region. The Asia-Pacific region has tremendous potential and would grow at a fastest CAGR of 21.1% during 2016-2022. In North America, U.S continues its dominance in this market with a market size of $5.8 billion, in 2015. The Mexico market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 16.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Managed Security Services market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely, IBM Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Dell (SecureWorks) Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Symantec Corporation, AT&T Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Intel Corporation and Computer Science Corporation.

Segmentation

Global Managed Security Services Market By Application

Intrusion Prevention / Detection System

Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS)

Unified threat management

Secured information and event management (SIEM)

Firewall management

Endpoint Security

Others

Global Managed Security Services Market By Deployment Type

Hosted and Cloud Based Managed Security Services

On-Premise or Customer Premise Equipment (CPE)

Global Managed Security Services Market By Organization Size

Small Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Managed Security Services Market By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecommunication & IT

Others

Global Managed Security Services Market By Geography

North America Managed Security Services Market

S. Managed Security Services Market

Canada Managed Security Services Market

Mexico Managed Security Services Market

Rest of North America Managed Security Services Market

Europe Managed Security Services Market

Germany Managed Security Services Market

Spain Managed Security Services Market

France Managed Security Services Market

K. Managed Security Services Market

Russia Managed Security Services Market

Italy Managed Security Services Market

Rest of Europe Managed Security Services Market

Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market

China Managed Security Services Market

Japan Managed Security Services Market

India Managed Security Services Market

South Korea Managed Security Services Market

Singapore Managed Security Services Market

Malaysia Managed Security Services Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market

LAMEA Managed Security Services Market

Brazil Managed Security Services Market

Argentina Managed Security Services Market

UAE Managed Security Services Market

Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market

South Africa Managed Security Services Market

Nigeria Managed Security Services Market

Rest of LAMEA Managed Security Services Market

Companies Profiled

Symantec Corporation

Fortinet Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies

Computer Science Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.)

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

