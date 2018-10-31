Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market 2025 – Global Industry Analysis, Region, Size, Share and Revenue

31th October, 2018- Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market is expected to witness rapid growth in the near future owing to high demand from fertilizer industry coupled with several favorable properties. Huge demand for fruits & vegetables and for other crop is estimated to drive the DAP market over the forecast period. Diammonium phosphate (DAP) also named as diammonium hydrogen phosphate is series of water-soluble ammonium phosphate salts which are produced by ammonia and phosphoric acid reaction. Solid diammonium phosphate shows some dissociation ammonia pressure.

Major regional markets include Central & South America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Among the developing region China had dominated the regional market in the recent past and had highest penetration followed by India. China is presumed to witness similar trend and dominate the market over the forecast period owing to huge demand for food & vegetables in order to fulfill the need of the large population. The demand for crops is expected to witness rapid growth to fulfill the daily nutrition requirement. Thus demand for crops is expected to have positive impact on the growth of the Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market over the forecast period. Developed region such as Europe and North America is projected to witness positive growth owing to rising demand form application segment such as vegetable & fruits, Grains & oilseeds and other crops. The product innovation and development of new usage of the DAP market is expected to propel the industry demand over the eight year period.

The industry players are investing on R&D to produce ideal quality product and achieve competitive advantage over other industry players. Companies are presumed to take strong measures in an aim to gain more market share and to deliver varied range of product demand. Prominent industry participants include Potash Corp. Phosphate, EuroChem Phosphates, Coromandel Fertilizers, Office Cherifien des phosphates, ICL Fertilizers, Agrium Phosphate, Yara Downstream, CF Phosphate, Mosaic phosphate crop nutrients, PhosAgro Phosphate based products, Bayer AG, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), NUFARM LIMITED, SumitomoHealth & Crop Sciences, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, BASF SE, Dow Agrosciences LLC, Monsanto Company, SociedadQuimica y Minera de Chile SA, Syngenta AG, Uralkali JSC and MakhteskimAgan Group.

