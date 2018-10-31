Comprehensive Design-Build Services for Healthcare Facilities by A-Line Construction

A-Line Construction provides all round, design-build construction services for all kinds of healthcare facilities. With experience, flexibility and attention to clients needs and requirements, A-Line Construction helps build medical facilities that provide a high level of care and professionalism.

[NEW ZEALAND, 31/10/2018] – A-Line Construction, a highly experienced construction company servicing Auckland and Northland, provides designing and building services for a range of facilities in the healthcare sector. Their design-and-build service is a comprehensive, start-to-finish method of construction, and this allows clients to enjoy a shorter construction time and a more customer-oriented process.

Facilities that Care – Assisting the Healthcare Sector

A-Line Construction has a long track record of success in the healthcare industry, working on projects like hospitals, treatment centres, dental centres and operating theatres. They work with a full team of architects, engineers and healthcare experts, ensuring that the buildings are not only functional but also well-equipped to meet the demands and innovations of the medical industry. They have experience with other related facilities as well, including pharmacies and rest homes.

A-Line Construction aims to build spaces that support both healthcare professionals and patients, with the goals of creating an inspiring and nurturing medical industry.

The Benefits of Design-and-Build Construction

Design-and-build is a method that relies on a single company for both building design and actual construction. By eliminating the need for multiple contractors and bidding stages, the entire construction process becomes not only faster but also more cohesive and unified.

As the entire architecture, design and construction team belong to A-Line Construction, they can collaborate more frequently and better adapt to different situations and client requests. Because of this set-up, clients can expect better accountability, constant communication and increased efficiency for their project.

About A-Line Construction

A-Line Construction is a company that provides construction services for the commercial, healthcare and education industries. With over 25 years of experience, the company is highly professional and customer-focused, assisting clients through the entire designing, building and construction process. They have a long track record of building a variety of scales and styles of care centres, health clinics, commercial offices, retail complexes and school facilities. They have offices in Whangarei and Auckland, and they offer their construction services in the Auckland and Northland regions.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.alineconstruction.co.nz.