Athletic Footwear Market by Future Growth, Opportunities and Risk Forecast to 2025

31th October, 2018- Athletic Footwear Market is expected to witness a steady growth on account of increasing standard of living in urban areas. Athletic footwear is designed for sports and physical activities. These products are made up of synthetic material, rubber or leather. Athletic shoes have evolved over time with more safety and comfort design being offered to the consumers. Nowadays, various footwear is designed for different type of sports activities. Athletic footwear in professional sports is a major application driving the overall demand. Almost all the field and adventure sports require footwear that suits the style of activity. Most the companies have products that cater to various field events and endorse a brand ambassador to further promote their brand.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Athletic Footwear in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Athletic Footwear market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Nike

Adidas

VF Corporation

New Balance

Asics

Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Running Shoes

Sports Shoes

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Women

Men

Kids

Increasing standard of living in urban areas has been another factor driving the overall market. Hectic lifestyle has made consumers undertake various physical activities to keep themselves healthy which in turn has propelled the demand for sneakers. Further, these products have been lately a symbol of style and have been an integral part of fashion accessories. Consumers have developed a tendency of buying these products which are endorsed by their favorite brand endorsers.

Counterfeit products have been pulling the market down and offer a great challenge for the overall market growth. These products available in the gray market are low in quality and hamper the reputation of the manufacturers. Adventure sports have been lately providing great opportunities in fuelling the market demand. Manufacturers are focusing on developing robust footwear especially for these adventure sports activities which are capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, and different geographical terrain.

Major players operating in the market are Adidas, Nike, and Puma. Other major players present in the market are Fila, K-Swiss, Converse, Reebok, Skechers, Brooks, Dunlop, Keds, and Lescon. Marketing plays a key role in propelling the demand for this athletic footwear. In the 1990’s Nike launched a special brand of shoes for basketball enthusiasts. The brand (Air Jordan) was named after the famous basketball player Micheal Jordan. These products have been of great success and are still evolving as of today.

