Upcoming Study Reveals Key Factors Driving the Growth of Ultrasonic Processing Equipment Market During 2017 – 2025

Ultrasonic Processing Equipment Market: Introduction

Ultrasonic processing equipment use ultrasound technology for the processing of any operation in several end-use industries, such as the Food and Chemical industry. Ultrasonic Processing Equipment send high frequency sound waves into liquid to perform numerous tasks. The vacillating waves of high and low pressure generated by the ultrasonic equipment make tiny bubbles that collapse violently through a process known as cavitation. Ultrasonic Processing Equipment are used for various processes, such as emulsifying, dispersing and deagglomeration of liquids. These equipment are also used for the generation of material slurries as well as cutting and slicing of food products. Ultrasonic processing equipment have high frequencies that not only exceed the human limit and minimize the processing time but also maximize quality and ensure safety of the products manufactured or processed. Moreover, Ultrasonic processing equipment are generally used for industrial liquid processing applications, including formulation of high performance coatings with nanomaterials, dispersing & milling of pigments in paints or inks, manufacturing of biodiesel and pasteurization of beverage or food.

Ultrasonic Processing Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

Ultrasonic processing equipment reduce the down time and increase productivity of an operation. This is one of the primarily drivers likely to boost the growth of ultrasonic processing equipment market in the upcoming years. The growing population will positively impact the food & beverage industry, which in turn, will increase the demand for ultrasonic processing equipment, which are required to improve cost effectiveness as well as safety and quality of products. This factor is anticipated to promote the growth of ultrasonic processing equipment market. Growing industrialization, especially with reference to chemical, cosmetic, pharmaceutical and F&B industries, will lead to heightened demand for new and advanced technologies that reduce the operating time and enhance the efficiency of work. This factor will propel the sale of and demand for ultrasonic processing equipment in the market.

Ultrasonic processing equipment manufacturers are working on creating non-thermal approaches that do not activate the harmful enzymes and microorganisms in food and are considered more relevant energy-efficient processing equipment for the food industry. This unique feature of the ultrasonic processing equipment will create opportunities for these equipment in the market.

In the current scenario, non-thermal processes are preferred in food and liquid processing equipment owing to the advantages associated with them, such as increased efficiency and productivity. Hence, this factor is expected to become one of the most prominent driverd for ultrasonic processing equipment market in the upcoming years.

Ultrasonic Processing Equipment Market: Regional Overview

The Global Ultrasonic Processing Equipment Market can be divided into seven geographical regions — Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The Ultrasonic Processing Equipment market in Western Europe is expected to grow with significant CAGR owing to the growing food & beverages industry. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is estimated to hold a prominent market share in the Ultrasonic Processing Equipment market due to industrial growth observed in emerging economies, such as India and China, during the forecast period. Owing to the growing electronic industry in the region, Japan is also estimated to hold a significant market share. Moreover, North America is anticipated to witness growth in the Ultrasonic Processing Equipment market due to high adoption rate of advanced food processing technologies. Ultrasonic Processing Equipment market in Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the upcoming years.

Ultrasonic Processing Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Ultrasonic Processing Equipment Market are:

Qsonica, LLC

Dukane Corporation

Advanced Sonics, LLC

BioLogics Inc.

CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co., Ltd.

Sonics & Materials, Inc.

Industrial Sonomechanics, LLC

Thomas Scientific, Inc

Innovative Ultrasonics

Misonix Inc