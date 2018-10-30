Speech Generating Devices Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2027

Speech generating device are the electronic device which allow the user to select the message which to be spoken aloud. Speech generating devices are also known as voice output communication aids. Speech generating devices help individual users with limited verbal interaction ability to communicate effectively and in an easy way. Development of the prototype of Speech generating devices was noted from mid-1970. Over period of time many technology advancements are taken place in electronic technology to make the devices more user interactive and portable.

For instance, in March,2013 Lingraphica has launched MiniTalk speech generating device that has 7-inch screen for people with Aphasia and Apraxia speech, this device have 7,00 graphic icons, words and others features.Currently, the speech generating devices are present in many variants based on the levels of physical, cognitive abilities, symbol system, eye tracking system, text based, and tongue switches.

Speech Generating Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Speech generating devices market is mainly driven by user friendly devices and technology advancements by the manufacturers. Companies are focusing on the touch screen devices to navigate them easily. In addition to that, they can be connected to various versions of smart phone as of Android and iPhone. Owing to its portable in nature, it is gaining traction from various speech related disorder patients creates significant opportunities to the speech generating device manufacturers. According to NIDCD (National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders), it was estimated that approx. 7.5 million U.S population have trouble in their voices. As of restraints, the market of speech generating devices are having very low penetration and high cost of speech generating devices might hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Speech Generating Devices Market:Segmentation

Speech generating devices market segmentation based on:

Based on Display Type:

Fixed display device

Dynamic display device

Based on Outcome:

Digitized speech

Synthesized speech

Based on disorder types:

Aphasia

Apraxia

Based on Distribution Channels:

E-commerce

Hospital

Clinics

Speech Generating Devices Market:Overview

Speech generating devices market is still in nascent stage. Currently very few players are operating in this segment. Active funding by government organizations to manufacturers to develop new products in low cost to make the devices affordable to the patients. Furthermore, favorable government reimbursement policies is also expected to contribute the growth of the market. For instance, the U.S. Medicare, and Medicaid Services provides reimbursement for evaluation and therapeutic services for the speech generating devices due to that speech generating devices might have a positive growth over the forecast period. Medicare CPT Code 92607, 92608, and 92609 are coded for speech generating devices. Under CPT code 92609 – Therapeutic services for the use of speech-generating device, including programming and modification gets reimbursement of US$ 111.97.

Speech Generating Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of region, Speech Generating Devices Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America have the major market share in the global market due to awareness of the speech generating devices in the region. Furthermore, government is providing speech generating devices to the students via school.

Europe is expected to grow over the forecast period due to increase in speech related disorders in the region. For instance, in Europe over 2.0 million of population suffering from speech disorders.

Speech Generating Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the players in speech generating devices are AMDi, Tobii Dynavox, Prentke Romich Company, TOBY CHURCHILL Limited, Lingraphica, and Tobii AB