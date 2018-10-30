Instant Adhesives Market Highly Favorable with new Demand to the Growth Rate by 2026

Instant adhesives are curing adhesives which are available in a wide range of viscosities and are known for fast and reliable bond with instant high performance bonding of numerous materials such as rubber, metals, wood, plastic, and polystyrene. Instant adhesives instantly bond, even when used in less quantity. Instant adhesives are extensively used in chemical machinery and equipment, the automotive industry, musical instruments, precision equipment, and domestic operations.

Instant Adhesives Market: Segmentation Overview

Based on curing process, the instant adhesives market can be bifurcated into conventional and light-cured. The light-cured instant adhesives segment is projected to expand during the forecast period. Properties such as high yield and eco-friendly nature have helped light-cured instant adhesives gain significant market share. In terms of chemistry, the instant adhesives market can be segmented into cyanoacrylate and epoxy-based. The epoxy-based segment accounted for a considerable share of the market. Its share is projected to increase during the forecast period. Demand for epoxy-based instant adhesives is increasing due to their high cohesive strength, toughness, and good heat and environmental resistance. Based on application, instant adhesives market can be divided into industrial, woodworking, transportation, consumer, medical, and electronics. The medical segment dominates the instant adhesives market. Cyanoacrylate instant adhesives are extensively used in external tissue bonding applications during medical emergencies.

Instant Adhesives Market: Overview

High growth in end-use industries of Asia Pacific, properties of instant adhesives such as fast curing and excellent bonding strength, and increase in demand for miniaturization and automation in the electronics industry are expected to drive the adhesives market. Increase in demand from medical and transportation segments propel the instant adhesives market. Manufacturers of instant adhesives are trying to cater to this increased demand for instant adhesives, which, in turn, is leading to expansion of their businesses. Durability of instant adhesives is low, and higher cost of these adhesives as compared to other adhesives are key restraints of the instant adhesives market. Innovation in green adhesives technology and surge utilization of these adhesives for infrastructure development in various countries present opportunities for the instant adhesives market. Increase in competition from China-made products is the major challenge faced by the market.

Instant Adhesives Market: Regional

Based on region, the global instant adhesives can be segmented into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. The instant adhesives market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand during the forecast period. Rise in demand for instant adhesives from emerging economies in the region such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, and Singapore is anticipated to boost the instant adhesives market inn Asia Pacific. China dominates the production of instant adhesives in the Asia-Pacific region due to low tax rates in the country, along with the presence of low-cost labor and easy availability of raw materials.

