Check your System’s Compressed Air Efficiency with an Audit from Air Energy

Leaks and contamination are common problems in compressed air systems. Air Energy provides compressed air audits that identify faults in both or either area so that they can be corrected and prevented from recurring.

[KNOXFIELD, 30/10/2018] – Air leaks are a common problem in compressed air systems. A compressed air audit identifies leaks that collectively add up to wasted power bills. By grading and correcting the faults, the management have an opportunity to enhance a compressed air system’s productivity and reduce costs by improving efficiency. Faults are graded by how severe the wastage and cost is to rectify − urgent, high priority or low priority.

Solving Problems in a Compressed Air System

Contamination is also common and can be in the form of water, rust or an emulsion of condensation, dust and lubricant. These issues compromise the productivity of a compressed air system and eventually, the quality of the product. If not identified early on, these faults create wear on seals and pneumatics which can lead to high maintenance and repair costs and prolonged downtime. Contaminated air is a major OH&S issue for breathing air and for potential contact with processes.

Compressed Air Audit Methods

The compressed air system specialists at Air Energy are able to conduct three major air audit methods: Walk the Line, Data Logging and Air Scanning. A Walk the Line audit is a visual check that requires no hardware. It involves checking major points in and out of the compressor room such as the condensation drain, pipework and filters, and a fresh set of eyes and ears to pick up things that others may continually not notice.

Data logging involves recording the data of the current amperes and using a standard formula to calculate the kilowatt use of the compressed air system against elapsed time. Air scanning ranges from an evaluation of selected facets to a full ultrasonic audit. This audit includes air quality assessment, air measurement and air leak detection and control.

A compressed air audit provides the most comprehensive and accurate information for business owners to make informed decisions on enhancing their compressed air system.

About Air Energy

Established in 1993, Air Energy is an independent, family owned business that supplies an extensive range of compressed air equipment and industrial pipework. They have a wealth of industry knowledge and experience, which helps them focus on providing clients with personalised ‘best practice’ solutions. Through their success, they now provide services and equipment to clients in Victoria, Tasmania, SA and WA.

Visit https://www.airenergy.com.au for more information.