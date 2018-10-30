In-vivo imagers, also called as preclinical imaging systems, are imaging systems that look deep into the tissues of living subjects. The benefits of this type of system are that it gives the most complete picture of the biological effects of a treatment or disease progression and the animal is kept alive allowing future analysis on the same subject.

Asia-Pacific Preclinical in-vivo imaging market has been estimated at USD 146.41 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 225.27 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.00% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023

In Asia-Pacific region, factors like growing acceptance of preclinical imaging as a legitimate drug development tool and technological advancements in molecular imaging modalities are helping in the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with the application of radioisotopes, such as short half-life of PET radioisotopes restricts the demand for micro-PET systems in developing Asian countries.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific market for Preclinical In-vivo Imaging is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia. Increased government funding for development of pharmaceutical industry and rising R&D activities by big pharma and biotech companies, are attracting the companies to invest in the countries of Asia-Pacific region.

ging, BiosAspect Imapace Lab S.A., Bruker Corporation, LI-COR Biosciences, Mediso Ltd., MILabs B.V., MR Solutions Ltd, PerkinElmer, Inc., TriFoil Imaging, and FUJIFILM VisualSonics, Inc. are the key players operating in the Asia-Pacific preclinical imaging systems.