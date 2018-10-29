The Asia Pacific Clinical Nutrition Market Forecast & Future Industry Trends 2023

The Asia Pacific Clinical Nutrition market was worth USD 3,234.7 Million in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.17%, to reach USD 4,849.1 Million by 2022. Asia-Pacific clinical nutritional market is mainly driven by increasing awareness for such products among the common people.Vitamins, Amino acids, minerals, carbohydrates and proteins are some of the essential nutrients required in the diet. Various diseases such as diabetes, cancer, GI diseases, kidney and cardiovascular diseases can be treated or controlled with the use of clinical nutritional products. These are available in the form of liquids, powders, tablets, injections, or foods such as yogurt and Probiotics.

View Sample

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-clinical-nutrition-market-788/request-sample

The high birth rate, growing geriatric population, surge in the number of victims of malnutrition getting treatment, high number of premature birth and rising prevalence of lifestyle associated disease, and increasing incidence of cancer and central nervous system diseases are driving the growth of the clinical nutrition market. Lack of awareness regarding home care of clinical nutrition is hindering the market growth.

Get More Details

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-clinical-nutrition-market-788/

The Asia-Pacific clinical nutrition market is segmented on the basis of product type into oral nutrition, enteral nutrition and parenteral nutrition. Based on therapeutic areas the market is bifurcated into malabsorption, diarrhoea, cancer, food allergies, maldigestion, diabetes, short-bowel syndrome, acute lung injury and acute respiratory distress. Based on ingredients the market is divided into vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates and amino acids. Enteral nutrition is the product type segment with highest share in the market.

Based on geography the market is analysed under various regions namely, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia. China and India are expected to emerge fast in the forecast period due to rise in population in the following countries.

Get Customized Report

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-clinical-nutrition-market-788/customize-report

Some of the key participants in clinical nutrition products market include Nestle Nutrition, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Gentiva Health Services Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, Kendall, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Hospira Inc., Hero Nutritionals Inc., Lonza Ltd, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, H. J. Heinz Company, American Home Patient Inc., and Fresenius Kabi among others.