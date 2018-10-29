LAN monitoring and support of new storages

v2.40 (20 Sep 2018)
Major enhancements are support for more storage systems and new LAN monitoring feature.
New storage support
HPE StoreVirtual
HPE LeftHand
Pure Storage FlashBlade
IBM FlashSystem 900/840
LAN monitoring
Port data in/out, packets, errors
Supports Port-Channel, VLAN, FEX, VSS
Overall configuration data
For details refer to release notes
Download link, upgrade manual
Check our demo site to see new features and storages
