Hydrophilic Coatings Market Concentration Rate, Top 5 Manufacturers, Competitive Situation By 2025

29 Oct 2018: Hydrophilic Coatings Market is expected to grow at a significant revenue in the upcoming period. Hydrophilic Coatings offer enhanced lubricity and reduced surface friction, acting as a microscopic sponge. Water or any other liquid offers low friction as long as the coverings remain wet. Hydrophilic Coatings imply coatings that exhibit hydrophilic characteristics by contributing to hydrogen linkage with water. These Hydrophilic coatings are negatively charged and ionic in nature; which supports the formation of hydrogen bonds with water. To create the lubricious surfaces for the reduction of irritation and trauma caused by the insertion of a medical device in to the body the hydrophilic coatings are mainly used. Hydrophilic coatings also help in prevention of contaminations.

On the other hand, continuous usage of these coatings results in loss of lubrication. This is the most limiting factor of the hydrophilic coating market. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are growing across the globe. Hydrophilic coatings industry may be explored by substrate, applications, and geography. Hydrophilic coatings market may be explored by the substrate as Polymers, Glass, Nanoparticles, Metal, and others. Amongst the substrates, “Nanoparticles” segment is estimated to account for the highest growing segment in the forecast period.

It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%.Hydrophilic coating industry may be explored by application as Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Optical, Medical devices & equipment, and others. Amongst the applications, “Automotive” segment is estimated to account for the highest growing segment in the forecast period.

It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%. Asia Pacific has been at the forefront with regards to hydrophilic coatings market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. This region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% of the global volume. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the hydrophilic coatings industry include Henniker Plasma, Aculon, Inc., Surmodics, Inc., and Koninklijke DSM N.V., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Surface Solutions Group, LLC, Teleflex Incorporated, Pangolin Medical, Dontech, Inc., Harland Medical Systems, and BioInteractions Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

