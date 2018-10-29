Posted on by

Global Rechargeable Batteries Market Share and Growth Rate 2018

A rechargeable battery is a type of battery which can be recharged time and again by putting its terminals on a DC current, after the battery power drainage. Rechargeable batteries provide multiple usages from its cell and a well long-term investment in terms of money spent for devices, which can be recharged.

 

 

In 2017, the global Rechargeable Batteries market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

 

 

This report focuses on the global Rechargeable Batteries status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rechargeable Batteries development in United States, Europe and China.

 

 

The key players covered in this study

 

 

Battery Technology (USA)

 

Beckett Energy Systems (USA)

 

BYD Company (China)

 

Duracell (USA)

 

EaglePicher Technologies (USA)

 

Energizer Holdings (USA)

 

E-One Moli Energy (Taiwan)

 

Eveready Industries India (India)

 

FDK (Japan)

 

GPB International (Hong Kong)

 

GS Yuasa (Japan)

 

Highpower International (China)

 

Jiangmen TWD Technology (China)

 

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

 

LG Chem (South Korea)

 

Maxell Holdings (Japan)

 

Panasonic (Japan)

 

Saft Groupe (France)

 

Samsung SDI (South Korea)

 

Spectrum Brands (USA)

 

VARTA Consumer Batteries (Germany)

 

TCL Hyperpower Batteries (China)

 

Tohoku Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

 

Ultralife (USA)

 

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

 

Lithium-ion (LiOn)

 

Nickel-Metal (NiMH)

 

Nickel-Cadmium(NiCad)

 

Others

 

 

Market segment by Application, split into

 

 

Consumer Devices

 

Automobiles

 

Others

 

 

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

 

 

United States

 

Europe

 

China

 

Japan

 

Southeast Asia

 

India

 

Central & South America

 

 

The study objectives of this report are:

 

To analyze global Rechargeable Batteries status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

 

To present the Rechargeable Batteries development in United States, Europe and China.

 

 

