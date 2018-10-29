Comprehensive Pediatric Services To Enhance The Quality Of Life in Every Child

Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center

Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi Street

Al Qarayen

Sharjah

Telephone: +971 6 518 0800

Email: info@ibo.ae

Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center in Sharjah is a state of the art pediatric facility and multi-specialty medical center. They have an outstanding team of the best pediatric specialists and support staff. They provide comprehensive pediatric services to children and teens, from birth to 18 years of age, providing superior personal care and tailored treatment to enhance the quality of life in every child.

The medical facility is designed to provide children and their parents with the best comfort and care. They offer speedy test results at their laboratory on-site and make it possible for children to be accompanied by their parents during these lab tests. The facility applies the latest technology and techniques to provide the highest quality standard of diagnostics and treatment options.

The Head Specialist of the Pediatric Unit states that, “We make your child’s medical visits smooth and seamless. We understand that some children are afraid of going to the doctor and we remove that fear as soon as they enter our medical center. Our objective is to make your child feel comfortable and for that we have created an ambient environment”.

Pediatric primary care at Ishaq Bin Omran provides pediatric consultations, immunizations, sick child visits and follow-ups, comprehensive medical screening, growth development supervision, children’s nutrition and routine neonatal care.

Every child is unique and their treatment is enhanced by the compassion they have for their patients and families. The Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center is dedicated to maintaining the highest standard of care. They put their patients first, ensuring that they deliver efficient healthcare at all times.

The medical center is a large facility close to the Sharjah airport and has easy access to the main highways. The child-friendly pediatric unit is bright and cheerful and comes complete with private in-room accommodation for patients with parents being allowed to stay for 24 hours. They have a devoted team of pediatricians and support staff that take care of children with the right expertise and experience.

“We offer out child patients innovative and personalized treatment options while being dedicated to maintaining the highest medical standard”, says Head of the Pediatric Unit at Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center.

About Us

The Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center is a leading healthcare provider in Sharjah, and is one of the most trusted and admired multi-specialty medical centre. We provide personalized and outstanding healthcare services to men and women in a comfortable and relaxed surrounding, making use of the latest technology to deliver accurate and fast treatment. Our team is made up of highly skilled physicians providing our patients with the highest standard of treatment and care. Our priority remains to be our patients and our goal is to deliver healthcare with a personal touch. For more information, visit our website on https://ibo.ae/