Application Hosting Market Research Report 2018 New Study, Overview, Rising Growth, and Forecast

Market Highlights:

Application hosting, is cloud-based on-demand software, refers to a computing and operating platform that allows continuous availability of software to the end user over the Internet. In other words, an application hosting is a type of software as a service (SaaS) solution that allows an individual to perform and operate a software application entirely from the cloud on a recurring subscription. Generally, the enterprises across all industry verticals need to develop and maintain connectivity infrastructure to run on-premises applications. However, the development of application hosting solutions allows enterprises to run their business applications on online platforms with continuous monitoring, software updates, and business continuity services.

Along with solution, application hosting allows various services for enterprises to run application monitoring, managed backup and security services, and others. Application monitoring offers critical solutions through a customized set of tools to identify threat issues and fix problems to eventually enhance the customer experience. These services also offers backup solution to safeguard its data on a regular basis. Furthermore, the application hosting services offer sophisticated solutions that increases its availability, dependability, security, scalability, and compliance thereby increasing the need for extensive hosting solutions with additional services driving the growth of global application hosting services market during the forecast period.

The global Application Hosting Market is expected to reach approximately USD 82.17 billion by 2023 growing with a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Major Key Players

Some of the prominent players of application hosting market include Amazon Web Services (US), IBM Corporation (US), Rackspace (US), Google LLC (US),LiquidWeb (US) Microsoft Corporation (US), Sungard AS (US), DXC technology (US), Spectrum Enterprise (US), and Apprenda (US) .

Segmentation

The application hosting market is differentiated by hosting type, service type, application type, organization size, and vertical.

By hosting type, the application hosting market is sub-segmented as managed hosting, colocation hosting, and cloud hosting. The service-type is categorized into application monitoring, application security, backup and recovery, database administration, and others. The application type includes web application and mobile application. Furthermore, based on the organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprise and small and medium enterprises. Depending on industrial vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the application hosting market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the application hosting market. The US is a leading country in the market owing to the presence of large number of solution providers in the region. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to have significant growth in the market. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the leading countries in the region. The market growth is attributed to the surging adoption of e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, and others. Additionally, the region is also expected to witness increased investment from advanced to boost cloud infrastructure to outsource managed services.

Target Audience