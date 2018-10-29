Animal Feed Antioxidants Market 2018 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2024

Our latest research report entitled Animal Feed Antioxidants Market (by product type (synthetic and natural), livestock (aquaculture, cattle, poultry, swine and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Animal Feed Antioxidants. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Animal Feed Antioxidants cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Animal Feed Antioxidants growth factors.

The forecast Animal Feed Antioxidants Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Animal Feed Antioxidants on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global animal feed antioxidants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Oxygen in the air accelerates decomposition of different feed ingredients including animal fat and oil, carotene contained in the feed that may cause loss of feed taste and quality. An antioxidant is a substance that prevents oxidation of animal feed and the consequences of the intake of free radicals by the animal. They play a vital role in the stability and shelf life meat. Antioxidants are classified into two large groups such as synthetic and natural. Some chemical substances designed for feed additives such as butylhydroxytoluene (BHT), ethoxyquin and butylhydroxyanisol (BHA). Ethoxyquin is vastly used in the animal feed in order to protect against the lipid peroxidation.

Growing awareness related to the benefits of antioxidants such as prevention of deterioration of animal and vegetal lipids, vitamins, carotenoids in animal feed is the major factor driving the growth of the Animal Feed Antioxidants Market. Moreover, reduction of wastages of animal feed caused by oxidation is supporting factor that aids the market growth. Rising demand for meat across the globe due to a high source of protein and growing awareness of animal health have a positive impact on the Animal Feed Antioxidants Market.

However, strict regulation related to animal feed antioxidants may hamper the growth of Animal Feed Antioxidants Market. Going further, consumer preference and acceptability toward qualitative feed for the livestock is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for animal feed antioxidants market over the forecast period. Rising uses of mold inhibitors in feed antioxidants industry is also providing growth opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

Among the Geographic’s, Asia Pacific is the leading region in the Animal Feed Antioxidants Market owing to the largest consumer of feed antioxidants. The countries such as China and India are focusing on the production of chicken, and beef is anticipated to increase the significance of animal feed antioxidants over the upcoming years. North America region is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of larger number key players of meat manufacturers in the U.S. The sustainable animal farming practices and high per capita spending on meat consumption are some factors that boost the market in North America region. The robust key player base of pork meat in europium countries is anticipated to increase the availability of livestock. This, in turn, rises in feed antioxidants industry over the upcoming years.

Segment Covered

The report on global animal feed antioxidants market covers segments such as product type and livestock. On the basis of product type, the global animal feed antioxidants market is categorized into synthetic and natural. On the basis of livestock, the global animal feed antioxidants market is categorized into aquaculture, cattle, poultry, swine, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global animal feed antioxidants market such as ADM, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Adisseo, Alltech, AB Vista, Kemin Industries, Inc., Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd., DuPont, and Nutreco N.V.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global animal feed antioxidants market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of animal feed antioxidants market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the animal feed antioxidants market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the animal feed antioxidants market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

