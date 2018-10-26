The best hotels in Sri-Lanka given by a reliable company

The following press release informs you about an online company that offers accommodation facilities to the people in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankais considered to be one of the most favouriteplaces for tourists. There are number of places available that one can see and have a enjoyable time. There are number of places that one can explore such as national park, ministry for crabs, caves, elephants, early morning hike, surfing, stunning beaches, seaplane to heaven and so on. Compared to other destinations, this is quite a good region for the travellers to spend a relaxing time from work. If you are also interested in vacationing in Sri Lanka with your friends and family, then you can stop by us.

We “Theva Residency” are a reputed and trustworthy firm that believes in giving best accommodation needs to the visitors at pocket friendly prices. Here we focus on giving transparent level of service and genuine quality rooms, hotels, resorts and best residential places to the people who planning a vacation here is Sri Lanka. With the beautiful landscape to the valley to the ancient city, one has number of things to see. We provide stunning and luxurious rooms which is eventually of a blend of traditional and modern look just to give you an easy going and comfortable experience. By far, this is the one of the Best Views Hotels Kandy that you can select according to your preference.

We strive to give you options such as penthouse, suites, superior rooms and deluxe rooms that one can choose as per their requirement and needs. You can sit back and enjoy the view across and behind the valley from our spacious and beautiful rooms. The rooms are however fashionable and sophisticated as well. If you are seeking a worthy place for your honeymoon, then you can stop by us. Apart from others, this is the best Honeymoon Hotels Kandythat provides you cost effective stay while others concentrate in the money and profit they make.

Whereas, for all the foodie lovers, you won’t be disappointed as our experienced and creative chefs brings a twist in each dish which people actually adores. Thus, with each service we build people’s trust and respect that is way more important than money.

To know more about the rooms or diningexperience, you can visit our online website.

Contact Information

THEVA RESIDENCY

11/B5/10-1, 6TH LANE

OFF UPPER TANK ROAD, OFF CIRCULAR ROAD 2

HANTANA, KANDY, SRI LANKA.

TEL +94 (81) 7388296-99

FAX +94 (81) 7388280

Website: www.thevaresidency.com