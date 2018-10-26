Global IOT Node and Gateway Market Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2023

Market Scenario:
The IOT Node and Gateway market is expected to grow at approximately USD 17 Billion by 2023, at 29% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.The emerging trend in IOT node and gateway market is its application in numerous industries. NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced a modular IoT gateway solution for large node networks (LNNs) with pre-integrated, tested and RF certified support for a wide array of wireless communications protocols including Thread, ZigBee and Wi-Fi.
The regional wise segmentation of IOT node and gateway market consists of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is one of the most competitive markets across the globe with various regional players and a few large international players in IOT node and gateway market. Europe region is growing with an excellent pace in IOT node and gateway market. Emerging economies from countries such as Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Benelux and Spain is driving IOT node and gateway market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is also expected to have potential growth in the forecast period due to increasing investment of major players in IOT node and gateway market.
Key Players:
The prominent players in the IOT Node and Gateway market are- Intel Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (U.S.), Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), Aaeon Components Inc. (Taiwan), Adlink Components Inc. (Taiwan) and others.
Segments:
IOT Node and Gateway market for segment on the basis of components and end-user
IOT Node and Gateway Market by Components:
Hardware
Processor
Microcontroller (MCU)
Microprocessor (MPU)
Digital Signal Processor (DSP)
Application Processor (AP)
Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Blood Glucose Sensor
Blood Oxygen Sensor
Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensor
Humidity Sensor
Image Sensor
Ambient Light Sensor
Flow Sensor
Level Sensor
Chemical Sensor
Carbon Monoxide Sensor
Motion and Position Sensor
Camera Module
Connectivity IC
Wired
Modbus
PROFINET
Foundation Fieldbus (FF)
Wireless
Ant+
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
Bluetooth/WLAN
ZigBee
Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Cellular Network
Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (WHART)
GPS/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module
ISA100
Memory Device
On-chip Memory
Off-chip Memory/External Memory
IOT Node and Gateway Market by End-User:
BFSI
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Wearable Devices
Consumer Electronics
Building & Automation
Agriculture
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Intended Audience:
Investors and consultants
System Integrators
Research/Consultancy firms
Technology solution providers
IT Solution Providers
Distributors & Retailers
Software Providers
