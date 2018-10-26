Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Growth Opportunities & Investment Analysis by 2023

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 5 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market in terms of revenue.

Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market is projected to cross USD 390.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The market for blow-fill-seal technology is growing because of the increasing middle-class population, rising demand of blow-fill-seal technology from the chemical, pharmaceutical, automotive and food and beverage industries. In terms of raw material type, the market for blow-fill-seal technology is categorize into polypropylene, polyethylene, high-density polyethylene and low-density polyethylene. The polypropylene market is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. In terms of product, the market is categorized into bottles, vials, ampoules and pre-filled syringes & injectables. The vials category is predicted to be the largest in 2018 and it is also expected to be the fastest growing category during the forecast period as well.

Taking into an account of geographical landscape, the Asia-Pacific market for blow-fill-seal technology is projected to be the largest in 2018 and is also expected to be the fastest growing. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly attributable to the hygienic packaging in the pharmaceutical business.

Some of the leading players in the Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market in the Recipharm AB, Catalent Inc., Pharmapack, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Curida AS, Unipharma, Weiler Engineering Inc., Unicep, The Ritedose Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. etc.

