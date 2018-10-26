50 State DMV CEO to Speak at International Automobile Conference

Kimberly Skaggs will be a presenter at NAATA 2018 Annual Conference in Cancun.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – 50 State DMV announced today its CEO, Kimberly Skaggs will be presenting at the 2018 International Automobile Conference in Cancun, Mexico sponsored by the North American Automobile Trade Association (NAATA).

Skaggs formed 50 State DMV in 2012 to offer solutions to car dealerships facing title and registration problems. DMV regulations vary by state, and her company has become a leading provider of processing services in all 50 states in the U.S.

“I couldn’t be more honored to be a presenter at this year’s NAATA conference,” Skaggs said. “Industry leaders from 14 countries will be attending so it will be informative, enlightening, and educational. I’m excited!”

President of the NAATA Charles S. Brofman announced other speakers will be discussing topics ranging from legal issues to cybersecurity, as well as the best way to conduct business in Mexico.

According to Brofman, “Mexico is a very “hot” market for car exports,” “This has been made more so because the U.S. market is on hold with China and the current exchange rate is very favorable for the peso. At this conference, we intend to address issues including how to safely do business in Mexico, how to get a refund of the taxes you have to pay and much more. We are pleased to have Ms. Skaggs of 50 State DMV joining us.”

Earlier this year, Skaggs was recognized by the International Association of Women (IAW) as a 2018-2019 Influencer. The IAW is a global in-person and online networking platform with nearly 1 million members. The award acknowledges Skaggs as a leader in entrepreneurship in the automotive industry.

Skaggs is the author of the book, “Vehicle Title Clerk Master Couse: Everything You Need to Excel as a Title Clerk”, a step-by-step guide for vehicle dealerships struggling with title and registration issues. The course enables dealerships to instill competence in processing documents quicker, reduce late transfer fees and penalties, and complete error-free transactions, all resulting in faster turnaround times and improved Customer Service Index (CSI) scores.

ABOUT 50 STATE DMV

50 State DMV provides vehicle title and registration processing services for automotive dealers, corporate fleets, financial institutions and other businesses that require vehicle title and registration services throughout the U.S. The company also offers online vehicle title clerk training as well as on-site training. To learn more, visit www.50stateDMV.com.

