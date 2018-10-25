Respiratory Humidification Market : Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2025

Global Respiratory Humidification Market: Snapshot

The global market for respiratory humidification has been witnessing a steady upswing in its valuation. The efficiency of respiratory humidification solutions in decreasing the need for invasive therapies and various other complicated interventions in patients is boosting their demand substantially, leading to a significant rise of this market. Over the coming years, the market will continue to experience high growth on the grounds of the increasing awareness among consumers pertaining to their benefits and the ease of usage they offer to patients of all ages. Respiratory humidification solutions find extensive application in the medical and healthcare industry in supplying warm moisture and breathing gas to patients, particularly to infants.

An emergent therapy involving high flow humidifiers, named high flow humidification therapy (HfT), is witnessing a wide ranging uptake among medical professional for the treatment of patients with multiple respiratory disorders. This, as a result, has bolstered the worldwide market for respiratory humidification solutions substantially. These solutions not only provide patients with respiratory support but also increase the oxygen concentration in their blood, which is likely to fuel their demand across the world in the years to come. The presence of a large pool of players characterizes the competitive landscape of the global respiratory humidification market, which is expected to intensify over the next few years.

Respiratory humidification is a process of warming, purification, and humidification of the respiratory gas artificially. The lung tissues start getting damaged due to dryness of the organs when the natural humidification fails. Thus, respiratory humidification is carried out for mechanically ventilated patients. An artificial respiration causes the epithelial mucus layer to become more viscous in a short time, impairing the ciliary function inside the nose. Thus to prevent such complications, the loss of heat and moisture are compensated by the humidification process. The humid air is provided to the nasal mucosa at 37 degrees Celsius (room temperature), with adjusted 100% relative humidity to maintain mucociliary clearance for long time.

Rising need and demand for neonatal care products and increasing geriatric population at a global level are the major factors which are expected to drive the market of respiratory humidification during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations and the damage caused to the nasal mucosa during the invasive procedure are expected to restrain the market of respiratory humidifiers during the forecast period.

The global respiratory humidifiers market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into active humidifiers, passive humidifiers, and respiratory humidifiers accessories. The active humidifiers segment is further segmented into nebulizers and evaporators. The evaporators subsegment includes ultrasonic humidifiers and electronic humidifiers. The passive humidifiers segment is divided into invasive ventilation, noninvasive ventilation, and high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC). The nebulizers sub-segment accounted for high market shares in 2016 owing to the ease of administration of humidified air by nebulizers and rising demand for handheld and cost-effective humidifiers. However, the invasive ventilation subsegment is projected to generate a high market revenue during the forecast period, which is attributed to the low risk of mucociliary damage by the procedure and rising prevalence of respiratory disorders in neonates. Incorporation of innovative features such as alarm management in the instrument and increasing investment in R&D by local and regional players are estimated to boost the market growth for invasive ventilations during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and homecare settings. The hospitals segment accounted for a significant market share in 2016 due to the high cost of invasive humidifiers and positive reimbursement policies. This segment is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of respiratory disorders such as COPD and asthma and increasing geriatric population in developed countries of North America at an alarming rate.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America generated the highest revenue in 2016 due to the introduction of invasive humidifiers in the market, which adjust the temperature and humidity of gas according to patients’ need. The insufficient warmed-up air provided by the traditional humidifiers, which doesn’t carry enough moisture particles damages the epithelial layer of nasal mucosa. It is a major factor boosting the market growth of respiratory humidifiers in Asia Pacific. However, North America is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of the mucociliary impairment in neonates.

Key players operating in the global Respiratory Humidification Market are WILAmed GmbH, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Respironics, Inc., ResMed, Teleflex Incorporated, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Flexicare Medical Limited, and Humi.AIDE.

