Online Project Management Software Market – Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Project Management Solutions

An online project management software has the capability to plan, organize, and manage resources. Right from project planning and scheduling, to pricing and quotes, this software solution has become the need for successful project completion. Online project management helps the manager to get real-time information, making it easy for enterprises and project managers in particular, to track status of projects. The demand for automated processes is the main factor generating opportunities for large-scale adoption of online project management software.The software solution also helps organizations to competently collaborate with team members.

In addition, online project management software solutions efficiently help in the allocation of resources for a specific job, thereby reducing the overall cost. Enterprises in the Americas and EMEA regions operate at much higher costs. Therefore, adoption of project management software solutions in these regions is continuously growing.The online project management software market is expected to have prominent growth opportunities from small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

Increased adoption of cloud-based project management solutions is anticipated to drive the online project management market. Both large enterprises and SMEs are increasingly using SaaS-based project management solutions. Large- and small-sized enterprises use freemium, which provides software over Internet and offers increased flexibility to organizations that implement cloud-based models. In addition, the increasing need for efficient project management solutions is also one of the major reasons that is expected to accelerate the growth of the online project management market.

Despite sluggish growth of the economy in some regions and a confined IT budget, companies are purchasing project management software solutions in order to efficiently manage and optimize their project resources as well as for further cost reduction across business processes. Several companies from developing countries are purchasing the software for the first time than in developed countries, which has enhanced the growth opportunities for the market. An important factor that offers significant growth opportunity to the online project management software market is the standardization of processes and workflows in order to manage more complex projects. Buyers of online project management software opt for software which encompasses a wide range of functionality which is also providing opportunities to the market.