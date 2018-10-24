Realty Partners Extends Operations Into Jacksonville

Realty Partners, LCC (The Agent Owned Company) has announced its latest expansion of operations into the Jacksonville area.

The virtual hybrid brokerage out of Sarasota has already established itself in several markets in Florida, including Orlando, Tampa, and the burgeoning Lakewood Ranch area. The distinct, agent-owned business model that Realty Partners has pioneered doesn’t plan to stop at Jacksonville.

Founder and CEO Thomas Heimann states, “As we are continuing to expand our business throughout Florida, expansion into Jacksonville is the next logical step. We will continue our expansion into the counties surrounding Duval then down to Miami-Dade by the end of 2018. We want to acquire the rest of Florida in 2019.” By summer 2018, Realty Partners had already moved into much of the Gulf Coast. This ranged from Hernando and Orange County down to Charlotte County. “Ultimately our goal is to establish ourselves as a leading national brokerage,” Heimann remarks. “Realty Partners wants to provide independent real estate professionals a real shot at achieving financial freedom and independence for themselves. How we’re doing business — there’s never been anything else like it.” With Realty Partners on the move, where they will land next is a mystery.