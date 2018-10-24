Left coast marketing helping out small businesses though customized and affordable solutions for product photography, design and print

Left coast marketing Studio is the home of high fashion and commercial photographers delivering awesome Product photography and Design Napa solutions. The studio marks a new path for as a product photography specialist. They are now offering affordable Product photography for E -Commerce clients along with Design Napa services.

360 photography has also become one of the most popular ways of showcasing products other luxury items after Print napa options. In these markets Print napa solutions have become beneficial for different business owners. Until recently the cost of high quality Print napa services was prohibitive for other types of products.

Thanks to the changes in technology and photographers who have mastered the art form, photography has become a more affordable solution that can be used to feature everyday online products and raise the profile of the item. Left coast marketing Studio now offers affordable, top quality photography for products.

“One of the key attributes of photography has always been that subliminal message that the item being photographed is one of high quality,” says Dan Chapin. “One reason is that this style of photography has been used in the past to photograph big ticket items. When we do photography of a pair of shoes or a grill, we are subconsciously demonstrating to potential buyers that this item is so flawless and gorgeous to look at that we are highly glad to showcase all sides of the item. It really raises the profile of the item.”

Dan has had a well-publicized career in digital solutions. After spending years working with large brands and recognized fashion periodicals, Dan made a choice to expand the scope of photography work into commercial areas. The idea behind was to deliver editorial photos, Design Napa solutions, product portraits and other commercial works of photographic art at a level which would be affordable for small and mid-sized businesses.

Using high-end techniques, photography enables a small business to appear to consumers like a large more stable business or brand. This helps to increase consumer confidence and sales.

About Left Coast Marketing

They offer a variety of digital services as their creative super powers have grown over the past decade. They specialize in Photography with a focus on product photography and digital marketing. Custom Publishing, they can basically design and publish anything from a simple newsletter to a fully custom lifestyle magazine to a 200+ page product catalogue.

