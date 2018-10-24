Autacoids and Related Drugs Market Explosive Growth Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

Autacoids refer to the biological factors that work like hormones and are released from body cells in response to various types of stimulations to prompt physiological responses such as treatment of a local injury or other ailments. Any imbalance in the release, synthesis, or transduction system associated with these temporarily formed biological agents trigger pathological conditions such as allergy, inflammation, and hypersensitivity. Autacoids antagonists are prescribed for the prevention of such undesirable changes to the body in response to imbalance in the operation of autacoids.

The global market for autacoids and related drugs is expected to cross the 100 bn mark by 2018. Rising research and development activities demonstrating the use of autacoids as potential therapeutic immunomodulators for a variety of disease conditions and the increased interest in use of lipid autacoids as important therapeutic agents for treating chronic pain will be the key factors driving the market. The significant rise in cases of chronic pain across the globe and the increased focus of the medical community on the severity of chronic pain and finding effective ways to treat it are expected to make lipid autacoids a key drug candidate for the condition in the near future.

Autacoids are broadly segmented into polypeptides, decarboxylated amino acids, and eicosanoids. The key varieties of polypeptides in autacoids are vasopressin, angiotensin, vasoactive intestinal polypeptide, plasma kinin, slow reacting substances of anaphylaxis, and substance P. Key varieties of decarboxylated amino acids are serotonin and histamine. The key applications of autacoids and related drugs are treatment of allergies, inflammation, gastric acid secretion, neuroendocrine regulation, chronic pain, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and anaphylactic reactions.

The key drug categories related to autacoids include drugs related to lipid-derived autacoids, polypeptide autacoids, drugs related to endothelium-derived autacoids, and biogenic amines. Of these, the segment of biogenic amines is presently the dominant drug category in the autacoids class, accounting for nearly 65% of the overall autacoids market.

In terms of geography, the market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Additionally, the report also includes a country-level analysis of the market for autacoids across these regions. Data included in the report combines demand and consumption statistics for key applications and product varieties across key regions and countries.

The report provides an exhaustive competitive outlook of the market including vast details such as the share of key companies, product portfolio, business strategies, recent developments, financial overview (wherever applicable), and strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in the global autacoids and related drugs market.

Some of the key companies operating in the global autacoid and related drugs market are Bedford Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb, APP Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi-Aventis, Chattem Inc., Xanodyne, AstraZeneca, and Hospira.

