Your best cleaning companion, the bObi Pet Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Canada, 23 October 2018, bObSweep- A clean house is forever in style. In pursuit of saving time and having a pristine floor, the bObSweep Company introduces their latest and greatest vacuum cleaner, the bObSweep Vacuum, which is your superhero when it comes to vacuuming. If you’re too tired or busy for cleaning, why wasting precious energy when you can enjoy your tea and have your house cleaned up by an automatic robotic vacuum.

BObSweep is a robotic company, based in Canada, which specializes exclusively in automatic vacuum cleaners, and delivers premium quality and support for a reasonable amount of money. One of their newest products is the bObi Pet Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, which comes with a handful of cleaning features. Coming in rose and grey, the bObi Pet presents a luxurious and modern design that combines all the vacuum technology, and illuminated touchscreen buttons that allows the customer to easily select bObi’s abilities and functions. Cleaning your pet’s scattered hair was never as easy as with the bObi pet, just press “GO!” on the satiny TouchMe texture, and watch your robotic vacuum doing its best to get rid of it as quickly as possible. The bObi Pet comes standard with a remote control that allows for an easier access to its various functions and gives the opportunity to create your own cleaning schedule. Use your bObi blOck digital boundary to keep the bObi Pet away from restricted areas in the house. The TurboLift vacuum suctions hair and dust bunnies and the mini-mop shines floors and wipes paw prints. Coming equipped with 80 obstacle sensors, your bObi Pet will never get stuck and will finish its job no matter what. A very useful function is triggered by tapping the JUICE button, that automatically plugs your bObi into the charging station when battery dips below 15%. Another button entitled WAFFLE, allows the vacuum to concentrate on small spill areas by traveling in a grid pattern. Last but certainly not least, the bObi Pet vacuums with noise below 65 decibels, making it one of the quietest automatic vacuum cleaners on the market today.

With bObi Pet Robotic Vacuum Cleaner you can enjoy your meal and have your house made dust free as fast as possible.

