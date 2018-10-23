Green Laser Diode Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​Green laser diode is a semiconductor device which is similar to a light emitting diode where a green light is created at the diode’s junction. The wavelength range of the green laser diode starts from 490nm and can go up to 575 nm. Green laser diodes are suitable for positioning applications; they also have very good beam properties. Additionally they have a wide variety of optical features like dot matrix, line matrix, multi line, line, point, and cross. Green laser diodes are also popular for their use in mobile devices, because they can be directly modulated, are smaller, and can be highly efficient.

On the battlefield and in secure environments, green visible lasers are used in numerous applications; these applications can include warning, pointing, undersea communications, and threat detection. Additionally, defence and security applications are shifting from large centralized formations to decentralized man portable units on the ground, ultracompact marine vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) where the use of green laser diodes is possible. A broad deployment of non-lethal threat detection lasers can be done through green laser diode. Hence, the green laser diode market can have a significant impact due to the rising military needs. Furthermore medical applications that utilize multistage green SHG lasers could see a shift to direct diode solutions which can affect the green laser diode market. Moreover, increase in the commercial availability of laser based displays because of the high polarized output and single spatial mode compatibility with scanning mirror designs could impact the green laser diode market during the forecast period. Green laser requires special diode, a second infrared laser crystal, and a frequency-doubling crystal, and for the optimal functioning of the laser all of these are to be aligned properly. As it takes a lot of work to make a green laser, their cost is significantly high; this is projected to be one of the restraints which could hinder the growth of the green laser diode market during the forecast period. Direct-emitting green laser diodes are expected to be important for next-generation pico-projectors that can produce big-screen images in 3D on any surface from a handheld device.

Request Sample :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36863

The green laser diode market can be segmented based on application type and geographical regions. In terms of application type, the green laser diode market can be segmented into five sub sections which are heads-up display, head mounted display, pico-projectors, smart phones, and others. Heads-up display (HUD) is a display that presents data without the need of users to look away from the mean position. A heads-up display can be used in commercial aircrafts, automobiles, and other applications. A head mounted display (HMD) is a display device which is worn on the head or as a part of a helmet which has a display optic on each or both eyes. A head mounted display can be used in variety of fields like engineering, gaming, aviation, and medicine. Furthermore, pico-projectors are small hardware devices which are designed to project content from smartphones, tablets, cameras, and other memory devices onto a wall or any other flat surface. Based on geographical segments, the green laser diode market can be segmented into North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players in the green laser diode market are OSRAM, IPJ Photonics, Coherent, Spectra-Physics, Sharp Corporation, SPI Lasers, Sumitomo, Schneider Electric, Edmund Optics, and Newport Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=36863