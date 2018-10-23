Air Purifier Market |Industry Outlook, Research, Trends |Parameters And Forecast To 2024

The Air purifier market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2024, wherein the period from 2018-2024 is the forecast period and 2017 as base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. The market study reveals that Global Air Purifier Market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 32.4% during the forecast period, 2018-2024 in terms of value. The report provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global Air purifier market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue and volume.

This overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators end-user adoption analysis. The report also offers a synopsis of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Scope of the Report

The air purifier market can be segmented on the basis of Technology type, Product type, Distribution Channel, End user and Region. Based on Technology type, the global air purifier market is further classified into HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air), Activated Carbon Technology, UV Technology, Negative Ion and Others. Based on Product type, the global air purifier market can be fragmented into Portable Air Purifiers, Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners, Electrostatic Precipitators, Smart air purifier and others. On the basis of Distribution Channels, the market can be segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. In terms of end use, the market is segmented as residential, commercial and industrial. On the basis of region, the air purifier market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The report highlights the competitive landscape of the global air purifier market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry. This report provides the essential information required to understand the key developments in the air purifier market, growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies of companies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market.

Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Aerial Purifier Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

• Global Air Purifier Market is expected to expand with the CAGR over 32.4% and 30.6% during the forecast period, 2018-2024 in terms of value and volume respectively

• North America accounted for the highest market share in 2017

• Adoption of air-purifier in automobiles is comparatively higher in Asia-Pacific than other regions. This owes to the fact that developing countries in Asia-Pacific are largely affected by air pollution. Governments along with automobile manufacturers are taking initiatives to promote the technologies that will help in reducing the harmful effects of toxic air

• Asia-pacific is the region with fastest growing economies such as China and India, with the former accounting for more than 60% of the Asia-Pacific in-vehicle air purifier market revenue. Also, the vehicle production in this region is the highest in the world and is estimated that Asia-Pacific would show a promising growth in the air purifier market

• Moreover, countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia are taking initiatives to induce awareness in people regarding usage of these technologies. Due to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a high growth rate in terms of adoption of advance air purifier systems

Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global air purifier market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global air purifier market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include, Camfil Group, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Eureka Forbes limited, Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Philips Electronics N.V., Sharp Corporation, Xiaomi Inc., Blueair AB and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Report brief

Chapter Three: Executive Summary : Global Air Purifier Market

Chapter Four: Air Purifier Market Introduction and Market Dynamics

Chapter Five: Consumer Voice

Chapter Six: Global Air Purifier Market

Chapter Seven: North America Air Purifier Market

Chapter Eight: Europe Air Purifier Market Value in US$ Mn and Volume in Units Analysis, 2014(H)-2024(F)

Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market

Know more…

