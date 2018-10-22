Global Mobile Security Market to reach a market size of $73.5 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Mobile Security Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the Mobile Security market, globally, is expected to attain a market size of $73.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 46.6% during the forecast period.
Global Mobile Security Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Million)
Global Mobile Security Market Growth Trend, 2013-2022
As the use of mobile devices increase, the need for superior level of security increases substantially. Importance was largely laid on the security of the software until recently, and minimal emphasis was laid on hardware security. Security measures for hardware data storage are vital to guard the hardware system from intrusions. Chipset manufacturing companies have their internal security solutions and provide different tools within the smartphones and tablets to manage security challenges. Over time, companies have developed various security software and hardware solutions such as authentication security, mobile application management, containerization software to name a few. Adoption of BYOD policy in an organization is poised toward enhancing employee productivity. Widespread adoption of BYOD devices to access corporate networks and data has compelled organizations to invest heavily on in the development of custom applications for mobile security.
Global Mobile Security Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)
Based on Solution type, the Mobile Security market, globally, is bifurcated into Authentication, Mobile Application Management and Mobile Data Protection. In 2015, Authentication segment dominated the Global Mobile Security market by Solution type. The segment has generated revenue of USD 3,070.1 million in 2015. However, Mobile Data Protection would witness highest CAGR of 55.3% during the forecast period.
Based on type, the global Mobile Security market is bifurcated into Email and Anti-Virus. In 2015, Anti-virus Solution dominated the Global Mobile Security market by type. Based on OS type, the global Mobile Security market is bifurcated Android, iOS and others. Android segment dominated the Global Mobile Security market by OS type. The segment has generated revenue of USD 3,216.7 million in 2015. However, iOS would witness highest CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period.
The end-users highlighted in this report include Individual and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment is further bifurcated into Financial Institution, Retail, Government, Telecom & IT, Education, Manufacturing & Automotive, Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence and Others. In 2015, BFSI segment dominated the Global Mobile Security market by Enterprise End User. The segment has generated revenue of USD 1,046.8 million in 2015. However, Retail sector would witness highest CAGR of 51.1% during the forecast period.
North America dominated the Global Mobile Security Solution Market. The region has registered revenue of USD 1,778.3 million in 2015. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR of 49.1% during the forecast period (2016-2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Mobile Security market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, FireEye, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, AT&T Inc., and Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.).
