Automatic Pill Dispenser Market – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends, Growth, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Global Automated Pill Dispenser market size was about USD 2 billion in 2017. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% and will grow to approximately USD 3.1 billion by 2022.

Automatic pill dispenser machines are intended to dispense different pills individualistically giving to the user-defined dose and time provisions. Medication dispensers are beneficial for all kinds of patients such as the ageing populace or people who have memory deficiencies and those taking several medications, as they act as an assistant in intake of proper doses of their medications, thereby complying with their doctor’s recommended dose. Medication dispensers bar nursing time by removing the necessity for physical end-of-shift measured drug’s counts in patient care units.

Global Automatic Pill Dispenser Market is segmented by Application (Home Healthcare, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy), by Type (Carousels, Centralized Automated Dispensing System, Robots/Robotic Automated Dispensing System, Ward-Based, Decentralized Automated Dispensing, Pharmacy-Based, Automated Unit Dose), by Age group (18-64 years, 65-74 years, 75-84 years, 85 years and above), and by Indication (Visual Impairment, Old Age, Dementia, Learning Dementia, Physical Disability, Mental Health excluding dementia, Parkinson’s disease, Others).

Geographically, the Global Automated Pill Dispenser market is differentiated over North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe and Latin America. North America dominates the global market with more than 50% market share. Increment in medicinal services mindfulness, quick development of contaminations and constant sicknesses, for example, diabetes, asthma, pulse, and others, and an ascent in the geriatric populace principally drives the programmed pill dispenser machine showcase. The ascent in requirement for self-care and locally established medicines because of a congested way of life and to lessen remedy and apportioning blunders fuel the market development. Besides, development in social insurance use and mechanical progression for work process improvement in clinics and other medicinal services focuses drive the market development. Be that as it may, high establishment cost of some of these frameworks and huge levels of government rules and directions related to generation and offer of programmed pill dispenser machine confine the development of the market. Progressing Research and development in the field of programmed pill container machine is foreseen to provide new grow prospects over the next few years.

Major businesses working in this market implement product unveiling as their key growth policy. Companies profiled in this market include Swisslog Holdings AG, Dickinson and Company, McKesson Corporation, Becton, Cerner Corporation, Yuyama Co., Ltd, Baxter International Inc., Omnicell Inc., Illinois Tool Works Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Capsa Healthcare, ScriptPro LLC, Meditech, Talyst, Inc., Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare System, Optum Inc., Pearson Medical Technologies and Constellation Software Inc.

