Lodha The Park – 2/3BHK Luxury Homes In Worli Mumbai

Lodha The Park is a 7-acre park in Mumbai. It is around 1.5 times larger than the largest cricket field in the world, the MCG. It is envisioned on city park scale and is inspired by the leading urban parks in the world – Hyde Park of London, Central Park in New York, and Ueno Park in Tokyo. Located in the prime location of South Mumbai, Worli, The Park is positioned at the very beginning of Golden Mile, the lifestyle hub of Mumbai. The Park is known to be a rich landscape designed to offer diverse experience and a huge range of delightful environs. The project beautifully pulsates with vibrant activity and life and it is really rich in experiences to take a lifetime to enjoy them all.

From the vantage point, you can get to explore the tree-fringed turf, the oval which is the ground and hub for all sports activities. Lodha The Park Floor Plan When shaded decks, picnic spots, tree-lined enclosures, and charming lawns invite families for gathering and to lead a great time with friends, you can witness the sprawling kids’ playground across the bridge. It has a skating rink, sand-pit, grassy meadows and irresistibly tempting tree house for quiet recreation and exhilarating sports and games. The Park offers the ideal environment for kids to revel in.

Key Amenities

• 30m Lap Pool

• Toddler’s and a Kids pool

• Indoor Pool

• Terraced Spa Pool

• Outdoor Hamam

• Family pool

• Clubhouse

• Gymnasium

• Waterfall

• Picnic area

• Mini golf

• Function lawn

• Fragrance Garden

• Herb & Spice garden

• Athletic Track

• Ganesh Temple

• Fruit Orchard

• Outdoor Cinema

• Cricket Ground

• Rock Climbing Wall

• Vegetable Garden

• Picnic Island & Lily Bay

• Tea Pavilion

• Games Court

• Outdoor Lounge

• Library

• Covered Walkway

• Kids play area

• Senior citizen gym

• Meditation court

• Butterfly Garden

• Wetland Nature Garden

• Jogging Park

• Reflexology Garden

• BBQ And Picnic Area

Lodha The Park is a celebration of great diversity and charm of Mother Nature. It encompasses different expressions and moods as well as a huge range of scales from a wide ground to serene spaces for a couple to have a wonderful retreat. It has tall magnificent gates to usher into a graceful courtyard with the reflexology pool which is reminiscent of wide entry into a palatial court. It has a tree-lined avenue which beckons you inside. Lodha Worli The project is beautifully set 70 ft. above the ground level at a beautiful expanse of 7 acres. It is truly a haven of fruit and flower trees, soothing waterfalls and serene pools. It is truly a destination aptly known as The Park.

It is known to be a very sophisticated venue you can call home. It has a great clubhouse framed with trees and hanging gardens, elegant party venues, a world-class gym, private theater, sports courts, and a well-stocked library. The lily bay, lotus water garden, picnic islands, Butterfly Island and wetlands garden truly inspire you to lead a life at the comforting embrace of nature.

