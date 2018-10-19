Certified Fire Protection Brings the Latest in Security Technology

Home security got even better with the technology of Certified Fire Protection’s security products.

[Salt Lake City, 10/19/2018] — Certified Fire Protection has been serving local communities since 2002. It stays on the lookout for the latest security technology so that residents of Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas can sleep well at night knowing their household and their property are safe.

Certified Fire Protection Operates with a Single Goal

The Certified Fire Protection team has one goal in mind: to protect clients and their assets through high-quality safety products and services. For this reason, the fire and safety company features the latest in home security devices, such as remote monitoring systems and cloud-based security systems.

The company also protects clients and their assets by installing the following:

• Smart home solutions

• Virtual controller features

• Intruder protection systems

All products come from trusted manufacturers. So, clients can be sure of highly dependable security systems with unparalleled workmanship – and at great prices.

The Company Goes the Extra Mile for Clients

To Certified Fire Protection, providing reliable security solutions is more than a business. The company feels a sense of responsibility toward the community; it goes the extra mile to find the latest security devices to match each client’s needs.

With safety as its priority, the fire and safety company promises clients two things:

First, it promises to provide advanced products at fair prices. It looks for state-of-the-art security devices and systems from industry-trusted manufacturers.

Second, it promises to provide attentive customer service at any time of any day. It wants to keep clients happy at all times, so it answers every query as soon as possible.

Through dedication to the latest security technology and to customer satisfaction, Certified Fire Protection provides exactly what clients are looking for in terms of home security.

About Certified Fire Protection

Established in November 2002, Certified Fire Protection is a full-service fire and safety company with licenses in various states including Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Wyoming. It provides high-quality equipment and efficient installation at reasonable prices. Find out more at http://certfire.com/.