Middle-East And Africa Immunotherapy Drugs Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Middle East & Africa Immunotherapy Drugs Market is accounted for USD 6.08 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 9.69 billion by 2023 with a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.74%. With the rising incidences of cancer cases and autoimmune diseases, there has been an increasing demand of immunotherapy drugs and is likely to have a positive outlook for its market in the forecast period.

Immunotherapy is a way of treating cancer by enhancing the innate power of the immune system. The treatment involves using the individual’s own immune system to fight cancer cells. It either stimulates the function of each particular component of the immune system or act against the signals caused by the cancer cells suppressing the responses by the immune system. These properties of the immunotherapy drugs to be able to aid the immune system fight against the abnormal cells makes them being successfully used against the diseases like infection, cancer, autoimmune and respiratory disorders.

Rising occurrence of cancer and auto immune diseases coupled with the technological advancements has led to innovation of new drugs with the higher efficiency than the existing drugs. Increasing cancer cases with changing demographics, less side effects with higher efficacy, acceleration of drug development process and testing are the primary driving factors for the growth of the market. However, factors including high prices of drugs and less accessibility are dampening the growth of the market.

Middle East & African market for Immunotherapy drugs is segmented based on the type of drugs and by application. Based on the type of drugs, the market is classified as monoclonal antibodies, interferons, interleukins, vaccines and checkpoint inhibitors. By application, the market is segmented as Blood Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Glioblastoma, Lung Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Melanoma. Based on geography, the market is segmented into Middle East and Africa.

The major companies leading in the Immunotherapy drugs industry include Novartis, Seattle Genetics, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche, Merck and Merck.

