Global Analytics As a Service Market Research and Analysis 2015-2022

“Analytics as a service to grow rapidly due to efficient data control, and service offerings for better decision-making strategies.”

According to OMR analysis, the global analytics as a service market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023. The analytics as a service market is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to increasing dependency on data analysis for future strategies and decision making. The global analytics as a service market can be bifurcated into by deployment which can be further segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud; by type of data which can be further segmented into data at rest and data in motion; and by end-use industries further segmented into telecom & IT, banking and finance service, oil & gas, manufacturing, healthcare, local/central government, travel & transport, retail, entertainment & media and others. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, raw material analysis, regulations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Full report of global analytics as a service market is available at: Global Analytics As a Service Market

“Analytics as a service is the set of steps starting from data mining followed by processing the data or factor analysis, cluster analysis and review and refining the analyzed data. Analytics as a service includes data analytics, cloud data services, data architecture, data acquisition and management and so forth. According to the European Parliamentary Research Services amount of electronic data produced worldwide doubles every two year and with the increasing size of data, the dependency of companies has increased on the analytics as a service for various industrial sectors which includes claims fraud, credit collection for utilities, cross border trading optimization, data management, early warning, energy fraud detection, forecaster power, fraud detection in retail, IT governance, real time credit decisions and so forth. One of the major factor for growing need of analytics as a service is business intelligence maturity model which helps the organizations to review current business intelligence capability and decide future strategies. Data analytics not only includes data processing but data mining too which impose privacy and data protection challenges for the service providers as the governments are releasing the regulation protocol for personal data theft due to its misuse. For instance, General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) by the European Union is the official protocol launched in 2016 for data protection to be implemented from 2018.”

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is leading the market with high of data redundancy and continuously increasing number of service providers for the analysis. Europe is the second largest market for the analytics as a service. With North America leading the market, Asia-Pacific region shows the highest growth rate due to emergence of data handling companies and the potential cloud market. In APAC, countries such as India and China the software technology has shown a steep growth and dependency on analytics as a service has increased.

The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Analytics As a Service Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Analytics As a Service Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Analytics As a Service Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

For related reports please visit: Cloud and Big data