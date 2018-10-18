Applicant Tracking Systems Market Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period 2018-2023

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Research Report – By Services (Managed Services), Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Smes, Large Enterprises), Industries (Government, IT & Telecommunication) – Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

Companies such as International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), SAP SuccessFactors Corp. (U.S.), iCIMS Inc. (U.S.), ADP LLC (U.S.) Taleo Corp. (U.S.), Jobvite (U.S.), are the leading providers of applicant tracking systems solution in the global market. The factors driving the applicant tracking systems market growth include the increasing adoption of cloud-based applicant tracking software which is used for tracking the employees in the organizations. On Mar 2018, MyJobo went into partnership with Broadbean Technology (a subsidiary of CareerBuilder). With this partnership, the company is integrating software with applicant tracking systems and human resources information systems. With the applicant tracking systems, these companies are posting online job application over the internet.

The software-as-a-service is integrated into the system is widely used across companies for hiring candidates. The applicant tracking systems automate recruiting and staffing operations of any organization. It is also known as a talent management system. The on-cloud deployment segment was leading in the applicant tracking systems market in 2016 with a market share of more than 60%. It improves staffing efficiencies and productivity and thereby, manage the hiring process of the right candidates.

Industries News:

On Mar 05, 2018: US PE firm has acquired HR Tech platform Recruiterbox, an HR technology platform, to help to build a strategy that will include suite HR Technology products. With this products, the human resource managers can manage their hiring and hiring-related information.

On Mar 01, 2018: ATS OnDemand has gone into partnership with Corvirtus. With this partnership, the companies are permitting their clients to access their integrated assessments within applicant tracking systems. This system includes onboarding, talent network, candidate relationship management, and text messaging.

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Is Expected To Reach CAGR Over 10% By The End Of The Forecast Period.

Segmentation

The global applicant tracking systems market is segmented into services, deployment, organization size, industries, and region. The services segment is further sub-segmented as managed services and professional service. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The industries segment is sub-segmented into government, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global applicant tracking systems market Oracle Corporation (U.S.), BambooHR (U.S.), Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (U.S.), ExactHire (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Jobvite Inc. (U.S.), Lumesse Limited (England), Paycor (U.S. ), SAP (SuccessFactors) (Germany), Workday, Inc. (U.S.), ApplicantStack (U.S.), Hyrell (U.S.), iCIMS, Inc. (U.S.), Bullhorn, Inc. (U.S.), ClearCompany (U.S.), Findly Talent LLC (U.S.), and among others.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of applicant tracking systems market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. The applicant tracking systems market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The market for optical sorters in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth due to advancement in technology in applicant tracking systems which improves staffing operations, increase recruiter productivity, and others. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries, such as China, Japan, and India, are the emerging markets for applicant tracking systems, and they are expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years.

