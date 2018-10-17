Oilfield Services Market – Smart Strategies of the Research and Development Process |Key Players- Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporate, National Oilwell Varco, Inc.,Weatherford International Ltd.

Oilfield services includes different oil related activities such as exploration, drilling, completion, stimulation, production, and intervention among many others for fulfilling various purposes over the entire oil well exploration life cycle. The services are also helpful in well logging, perforation, zonal isolation, well stimulation, sand washing, & setting tubing plugs. These services help the operators explore and produce from oil & gas reservoirs.

Discovery of new oil & gas fields along with increasing volume of crude oil production coupled with application of EOR technique in maturing oilfields are the key factors that is expected to drive the growth of the market. Liberalization of the Mexican oil & gas industry along with Liberalization of the Mexican oil & gas industry coupled with Shale revolution in the U.S & China are the factors that will boost the market across the globe. Furthermore, reduction in petroleum production from Asian countries such as Indonesia and Thailand are other factors that will foster the growth of the market. Reduction in drilling activities related to exploration along with falling crude oil prices are the key restraining factors that hampers the growth of the market. Recent oil & gas exploration in Arctic region along with increasing mergers & acquisitions coupled with re-fracking of mature oil & gas wells are the factors that is expected to offer abundant growth opportunities to this market.

The report segments the market on the basis of applications, service types and geography. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented on the basis of onshore and offshore. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into coiled tubing services, well completion equipment & services, drilling & completion fluid services and drilling waste management services. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and Middle East Africa.

Key market players operating in this market are Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporate, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Weatherford International Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd. and Precision Drilling Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current & future market trends and emerging avenues for the growth of this market across the globe.

• The report offers an overview of changing market dynamics in terms of fast turn-around analysis of stakeholders responses to recent industry policy changes and market trends.

• The report offers an insight into competitive landscape in terms of new technological developments, untapped segments, and value chain analysis.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• Recent developments in government policies on various segments is highlighted along with offering insight into the regulatory framework impacting the market.

• The report offers strategic analysis of financial status of key market players, and highlights market share of key vendors.

• The report offers the competitive landscape scenario in terms of the strategies adopted by key industry players to consolidate their market presence.

OILFIELD SERVICES KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

• Oilfield Services Market By Application

o Onshore

o Offshore

• Oilfield Services Market By Service Type

o Pressure Pumping Services

o Oil Country Tubular Goods

o Wireline Services

o Well Completion Equipment & Services

o Well Intervention Services

o Drilling & Completion Fluid Services

o Coiled Tubing Services

• Oilfield Services Market By Region

o Asia-Pacific

o North America

o South America

o Europe

o Middle East Africa