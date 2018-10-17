Global Roof Rainwater Harvesting System Market is projected to cross USD XX billion by 2022

Roof Rainwater Harvesting System Market Overview:

Roof rainwater harvesting is the process that encompasses the collection and storage of rainwater for a vast array of agricultural, commercial, and domestic purposes. Roof-based and land-based roof rainwater harvesting are the two most important types of roof rainwater harvesting processes. The global market for roof rainwater harvesting will experience moderate growth during the forecast period and will be positively affected by the growing water scarcity, which is prevalent across the globe. In 2014, around 800 million people worldwide lacked access to water. In 2015, the United Nations Environment Program stated that over two billion people were likely to face high water stress conditions by 2050. It is an affordable solution to overcome such water stress as it can serve as a vital alternative for a decentralized water source. The presence of such an alternative water source will reduce the use of fresh water from the surface and groundwater sources. The general applicability of rainwater across the agricultural, domestic, and industrial sectors will result in this market’s moderate CAGR of almost 5% by 2020.

Global Roof Rainwater Harvesting System Market is expected to reach USD xx billion by 2022 from USD XX billion in 2018, increasing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2018 to 2022.

In developed countries, the rainwater collection system involves a high initial cost, depending on the size and technological level. However, the benefits of the system cannot be achieved without a good rain. The system also requires regular maintenance. However, the case is quite different in developing countries, where simple systems that require little investment are preferred. The return on investment takes a considerable time of 5 to 7 years depending on the system. These factors can limit the growth of the rainwater collection market. However, in recent years, technological advances have reduced the cost of installing and maintaining rainwater collection systems. A similar advance is the collection of rainwater with modules made of plastic. These modules have a flexible shape, offer durability and resistance for a long time and can also be used for rainwater retention. The modular harvest of rainwater is an excellent opportunity to collect rainwater in the near future.

On the basis of geography, Global Roof Rainwater Harvesting System Market has been divided into areas like Europe, North America, and Asia-pacific. North America is foremost region in the world market and is anticipated to sustain its influence in future. Asia Pacific is also likely to witness a rapid growth in the market owing to the high adoption of roof rainwater harvesting system as a resource saving system in various commercial and industrial sectors.

Most important players driving the global Roof Rainwater Harvesting System Market are Innovative Water Solutions, Storm Water, Harvest H2O, Kingspan Environmental, Oasis, Rainharvest, Water Harvesters, SSWM, and others.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

