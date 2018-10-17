Festive Offers by Kairali Ayurvedic Group for Ayurvedic Products

New Delhi , 11th October 2018 : Kairali Ayurvedic Group, a trusted brand providing Authentic Ayurvedic products for over a century, the Upcoming festive Season beginning 10th October 2018 to 9th November 2018 festive season, has extended amazing offers on its Kairali Ayurvedic range of products.

The Offer comprises of three Gift Boxes that include the new exciting range of Kairali’s – Beauty Care, Face Care & Body Care products. Besides, Kairali has proffered for its customers a Super Saver Offer, which could be availed on the shopping of Rs.1000 & above and get a discount of Rs.300 using Coupon Code – FESTIVE300.

“Mr. Abhilash K. Ramesh, Executive Director, Kairali Ayurvedic Group said. “With the festive season beginning this month, the Group has decided to excite customers by offering these special Gift Boxes that contains amazing range of Kairali Beauty, Face & Body Care products. We hope to make Kairali products accessible to all by availing these discounts on offer from 10th October till 9th November”

The Beauty Gift Box comprises of Kaircin-(Ayurvedic Facial Oil – Kumkumadi Oil) that contains potent herbal ingredients with anti-ageing properties that helps to rejuvenate and repair the skin, Kairpack-(Ayurvedic face pack for glowing and radiant skin) which is the best herbal face pack to treat pimples, acne marks, scars, dead skin and pigmentation, and also Kairbal- an Ayurvedic herbal body wash powder providing a natural, chemical-free alternative for cleaning and exfoliating the body. It is available at an Introductory Price of Rs.1999.

The Face Care Gift Box contains Kaircin & Kairpack at an Introductory Price of Rs.1499.

The Body Care Gift Box contains four different packs of products, One can buy any of the following pack at an Introductory Price of Rs.799.

1. Amla Shikakai Shampoo + Lotion + Beauty Soap

2. Henna Shampoo + Lotion + Beauty Soap

3. Orange Blossom Shampoo + Lotion + Sandal Soap

4. Henna Shampoo + Lotion + Neem Soap

About Kairali Ayurvedic Group

Kairali Ayurvedic Group was established on solid ground of Ayurveda research. Since its inception by Mr. K.V. Ramesh and Mrs Gita Ramesh, Kairali has built on the achievements of its forefathers, developing its product infrastructure to make a diverse range of Ayurvedic medicines available to a multi-national audience. The Group, spread across 9 countries with 35 treatment centres is also into Ayurvedic Medicines & Healing Centers. Its signature Ayurvedic health retreat The Ayurvedic Healing Village is one of the leading Ayurvedic health retreats in Asia, and among the best wellness centers in the world.

The Group is founded on authentic Ayurvedic medicine and philosophy, delivering high quality natural Ayurvedic therapy and has made a name for itself in the Ayurveda industry. For further details please visit www.kairali.com.

Exported to more than 15 countries across the globe The Kairali Ayurvedic Products range is a 100-year-old Ayurvedic brand. The products are manufactured by experienced team of Ayurvedic doctors. Kairali today manufactures more than 200 plus products that comprise of Ayurvedic cosmetics, Ayurvedic medicines, Ayurvedic oils, traditional medicines, herbal cosmetics and herbal infusions. With its manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it has been making medicines and various other skin care products with utmost care and concern.

For further details, please visit, www.kairaliproducts.in.