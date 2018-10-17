DCD>Enterprise | Mumbai to highlight Digital Transformation of Enterprise Data centers and The Role of Cloud Infrastructure

Mumbai :: DCD>Enterprise|Mumbai event will be held on 25th October 2018 at St. Regis, Mumbai. More than 400+ decision makers from an array of industries such as BFSI, hospitality, entertainment &leisure, healthcare, medical, pharma &biotech, transportation &distribution,have registered to attend. The event will be delivered in collaboration with DCD’s Global Content Partner, Uptime Institute and is supported by Schneider Electric and other sponsors. The 7th Annual edition of theconference will not only showcase the innovative technologies that are being created in India but also discuss the confluence of emerging technologies disrupting the way Data center and Cloud industry operate. Itwill also cover various themes around digital transformation, energy efficiency, hybrid cloud, data privacy and security, blockchain, edge computing, capacity planning and future of enterprise IT infrastructures in India.

Introducing the event, Tom Winter, MD APAC, DatacenterDynamics said, “Over the past few years we have seenremarkable levels ofinvestment in data centresacross Asia Pacific, India has been a big contributor, and in years to come investment in India is set to sky-rocket. Aided by adopting efficient and innovative technologies, colocation and DCS providers are also striving to further improve their value proposition and lure enterprise customers.At DCD>Enterprise Mumbai, our goal is to introducenew ideas to the data infrastructure community which push them to the edge of their comfort zone and make them look differently at challenges they face. Through this forum, we have brought together industry experts from different organizations in both the private and public sectors, and from India as well as globally,to shed some light how theenterprise data center is changing and what to expect next.”

Shri. Brijesh Singh, Secretary & Director General, Information & Public Relations and Special Inspector General of Police, Cyber, and Government of Maharashtra is the Chief Guest for the event. Other esteem experts from BSE Investments, SAP Aditya Birla Group, Rediff.com India, Reliance Big Entertainment, Wanbury, Alibaba Cloud, ACG Worldwide, CtrlS, Delta, Vertiv Energy willdiscuss the needs of enterprises as they upgrade their legacy infrastructure, aiming to achieve better operational efficiency.

As an event that is not to be missed, DCD>Enterprise|Mumbai will also introduce for the first time in 2018 the Uptime Institute workshop and Hosted Roundtables comprising small, focused peer groups participating in an hour-long discussion on a specific mission-critical issue shaping the future of the industry. In addition this one day forum will involve new innovative networking activities such as Speed Networking and 1-2-1 meetings.

