Automotive Robotics Market 2018 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies And Industry Growth By Forecast To 2022

Automotive Robotics Market 2018

Automotive Robotics Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Automotive Robotics Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022

Global Automotive Robotics Market Information by Product Type (SCARA Robot, Articulated Robot, and Cartesian Robot), by Type (Hardware, Software, and Service), by Application (Gripping, Stamping, Welding, Painting, Assembly, and Others), and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Automotive robotics system is used to assist the manufacturing process in the automotive industries such as assembling, welding, cutting, dispensing, painting and others. The usage of the automotive robotics in the manufacturing process helps reducing the operational cost as it helps improve quality & operational flexibility, decrease production & manufacturing errors, and also reduce wastage of the raw material. Moreover, Increased concerns for labor safety, the adoption of automation to ensure quality production, and to meet market demand on time are the main drivers which is expected to contribute in the growth of the automotive robotics market. The global automotive robotics market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 10% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players

The key players of Global Automotive Robotics Market report include- ABB Group, Comau SpA, Denso Wave Incorporated, Dürr AG, Fanuc Corporation, Harmonic Drive System, KUKA AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Kawasaki Robotics), Nabtesco Motion Control, Inc., and Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Automotive Robotics Market – Segmentation

The Global Automotive Robotics Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Product Type: Comprises SCARA Robot, Articulated Robot, and Cartesian Robot.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Gripping, Stamping, Welding, Painting, Assembly, and Others

Segmentation by Type: Comprises Hardware, Software, and Service

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

August, 2015 – The world’s leading power and automation technology group ABB announced that ABB Robotics (Zhuhai) Ltd. was officially established in the Zhuhai Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone.

August, 2010– ABB, the leading power and automation technology group, recently inaugurated its Robotic Paint Lab at ABB Engineering (Shanghai) Ltd. in the Kangqiao District of Pudong, Shanghai. The advanced paint lab comprises paint workshops for both car bodies and general industry. This lab is the first and unique facility in China to paint a full car body in production conditions. It enables customers to use ABB advanced technology for complete testing and simulation of their automotive paint process.

November, 2016 – Harmonic Drive launches new gearbox to ‘usher in a new age of robotics’. The CSF-2UP gearboxes form part of the CSF Series, a range characterised by its very short length and low weight. The new gearbox range is available in three sizes, with gear ratios of 30, 50 and 100 at a repeatable peak torque from 1.8 to 28 Nm.

The report for Global Automotive Robotics Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

