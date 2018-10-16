Gas Turbine Market worth USD 23.7 BN by 2024 – Value Market Research

The Gas Turbine Market Report offers a complete picture of industry trends and factors along with quantitative data based on historical data and from various sources. Apart from this, the report also provides the market outlook, growth, share, size, opportunity and forecast during 2018-2024. Further, the report focuses on competitive landscape including company profiles of leading key players along with industry demand, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview in the global market of gas turbine.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the gas turbine market include Ansaldo, BHEL, Centrax, GE, Harbin Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, MAN Diesel, MHPS, OPRA, Siemens, Solar Turbines, Vericor Power and Zorya. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The gas turbine market is majorly driven on account of a rise in electricity demand from the manufacturing and industrial sector. Use of gas turbines in oil and gas, aerospace, driving tanks and other application areas owing to high-energy generating capacity is further contributing significantly to market growth. Stringent norms imposed for emission of carbon coupled with favorable subsidiaries and policies offered by the government of various countries are further pushing the market growth. However, the use of renewable energy sources for electricity generation is assumed to impact the market growth negatively.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of gas turbine.

Market Segmentation

The broad gas turbine market has been sub-grouped into technology, application, design and rated capacity. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Technology

• Open Cycle

• Combined Cycle

By Application

• Power Generation

• Oil & Gas

• Other Industrial Applications

By Design

• Heavy Duty Type

• Aeroderivative Type

By Rated Capacity

• Above 300MV

• 120-300MV

• 40-120MV

• Less Than 40MV

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for gas turbine in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

