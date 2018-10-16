Encapsulation Resins Market to touch CAGR of 3.2% by 2025

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Fuji Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Master Bond Inc., Henkel ag & co. kgaa, Huntsman Corporation, H. B. Fuller Company, Dow Chemical Company, Hitachi Chemical, BASF, and ACC Silicones Ltd. are some of the key players in the global encapsulation resins market. According to a recent report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for encapsulation resins is prognosticated to witness a rather sluggish growth, with a below average CAGR of 3.2% within the forecast period from 2017 to 2026. The global encapsulation resins market is expected reach a valuation of around US$ 3,757.6 mn, by the end of 2026.

On the basis of product type, the global encapsulation resin market is segmented into epoxy resins, polyurethane resins, silicone resins, and so on. Out of these, the epoxy resin segment is foreseen to experience maximum growth within the forecast period. Epoxy resins present good electrical properties that is important for electronics sector. Moreover, the epoxy encapsulation resins give a great protection against extreme temperatures, dust, short circuit, and moisture. As per the geography, Asia Pacific region is likely to sustain its leading position in the global encapsulation resins market during 2017 to 2026. The major factors contributing in the progress of the region are the rising demand for miniaturization of electronic products, consumer electronic products, and the presence of well-established players in electronic industry.

The global encapsulation resins market is driven by the expansion in consumer electronics, aerospace, and industrial sectors. In addition, the growing energy and power sector is additionally anticipated to fuel the demand for encapsulation resins within the forecast tenure. Similarly, owing to the thermal conductivity of encapsulation resins, the market is expected to growth notably. Nevertheless, due to exceptional screening procedure in encapsulation resins, which incurs extra expenses is one of the hindering factor in the growth of the market. Apart from that, the developed electronic industry in developed nations of Europe and North America hampers the market development for encapsulation resins. In addition to that, the two-segment polyurethane encapsulation tar is likely to provide significant chances of growth to the makers of encapsulation resins.

Rise in research and development activities conducted on encapsulation resins is another driver of the market. Moreover, advancement in technology for healthcare and research has spurred the demand for encapsulation resins. With a specific end goal to offer upgraded and continuous availability in the electronic product, producers are concentrating on creating inventive arrangements, for example, smart passive sensors. Boost in sensor products that offers delayed administrations has driven the manufacturers of the electronic products to initiate protective solutions, for example, integrating electronic segments in resins. Also, as sensor gadgets decipher the physical and environmental qualities into electrical signals, interest for resins is likely to stay high.

This review is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled “Encapsulation Resins Market (Product Type – Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Silicone Resins and Others Resins; End Use Industries – Electronics & Electricals Components, Automotive Components, Telecommunication Components, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026.”

