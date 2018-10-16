Building Thermal Insulation Market Analysis 2018|Growth by Top Companies: GAF Materials Corporation, Guardian Building Products, Inc., Huntsman International LLC

The Building Thermal Insulation Market was worth USD 22.15 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 30.50 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.62% during the forecast period. Rising interest for insulation particularly from the residential and non-private application portions attributable to the rising energy expenses and developing awareness with respect to vitality preservation is anticipated to drive the interest for thermal isolation materials market. Thermal isolation materials help in diminishing the collection of warmth inside the structures, in this way bringing about lower reliance on conditioning, and in this manner likewise reducing the vitality costs.

Building Thermal Insulation Market End User Outlook:

Growing infrastructure division in developing markets of India, Brazil, China, Mexico and South Africa is anticipated to drive thermal insulation demand, chiefly in non-private developments. Activities by the U.S. Dept. of Energy through Weatherization Assistance Program to enhance the vitality productivity of low-income households are foreseen to additionally drive North America market development over the estimate time frame.

Building Thermal Insulation Market Regional Outlook:

Resurgent building development activity combined with the adoption of strict construction codes , for example, the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC), in North America, is foreseen to bolster thermal insulation demand in the area. In addition, the activities focused towards making existing structures more vitality productive in the U.S. is foreseen to enable the area to represent the most significant share of the overall industry in North America.

Building Thermal Insulation Market Competitive Insights:

The major players in the market are GAF Materials Corporation, Guardian Building Products, Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Johns Manville Corporation, Cellofoam North America, Inc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, Roxul, Inc., Dow Building Solutions, Owens Corning Corp. These companies compete in terms of price and regional footprint. Various organizations are involved in research & development activities to enhance the quality of product and widen application.

The Building Thermal Insulation Market is segmented as follows-

Building Thermal Insulation Market Product Outlook:

Mineral Wool

XPS

Glass Wool

EPS

Others

Building Thermal Insulation Market Application Outlook:

Walls

Roof

Floor

