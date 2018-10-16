A fantastic holiday on the island Majorca in the Mediterranean Sea

The Balearic island Majorca is the largest island of this group in the Mediterranean. Every year, many holiday makers visit this popular island. Mallorca offers a soothing climate and many hours of sun during the course of the year. The website www.majorca-villarentals.com (https://www.majorca-villarentals.com) lets you find the most beautiful holiday domiciles around the world. There are many different possibilities in the various regions of Majorca. You can visit the mountains, the coast or the island centre and find everything from the touristy resorts to the typical and more quiet Majorcan villages. Majorca is very versatile and therefore a popular destination among many holiday makers. Be it a 1 – 2 week stay or just a short weekend trip – the short flights from just about all airports in Europe make it an easy and convenient trip for guests. Meanwhile, the island also offers cruises from Palma to other parts of the Mediterranean Sea. The offers continue to increase. Now, holiday makers have the option of combining a cruise with a following island holiday. For this, individual holiday homes are also ideal.

Mallorca offers many villas and holiday homes throughout the entire island. The many different types of properties provide fantastic holiday locations for the individual. Either located in quiet areas in the countryside or at more vibrant areas near the sea, every holiday maker will find the best suited villa for them. Sizes range from just 2 persons up to 32 persons. The prices of the different properties vary depending on amenities, size and location. A villa with sea view is more expensive than e.g. a holiday home in the village. The size, the features and the interior quality also play a role in the price. A suitable property for every budget and taste can be found. The selection is vast and ever growing.

Stunning dream beaches can be found in Majorca. They differ vastly in size and offer many different possibilities. Long stretching beaches in Cala Millor, Can Picafort, Playa de Muro, the bay of Alcudia and the dream beach Es Trenc can be found in Majorca. Also popular are the smaller and beautiful sandy bays like the Cala Mondrago, Cala Sanau, Cala Llombards, Cala Varques, Cala Aguila or the Cala Torta, as well as the small bay Cala Deia with gravel beach. Of course, Majorca also features larger, typical bays, such as Porto Soller, Sant Elm, Cala Sant Vicente and many more. There are numerous beaches and bays which can be discovered on the beautiful island Majorca. The island offers many options for every type of holiday maker to experience a fantastic time on the most beautiful island of the world.