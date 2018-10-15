Sterilization Markers Market – Industry Trends and Forecast by 2026

The sterilization markers market has been witnessing significant growth, owing to the increasing number of hospitals. This increase in the number of hospitals can be further attributed to the rise in diseases caused by pollution, bad weather conditions and increasing use of chemicals for packaging, which directly or indirectly affect human health. Marker pens can act as fomites for nosocomial infection. Hospital equipment such as marking pens, stethoscopes and otoscopes, have been acting as fomites and thus, a source of cross infection, acquired during healthcare delivery. Sterilization markers are permanent markers used for marking sterilization packages to identify tools while going through the sterilization process. These markers can be used on paper, cloth, wrapped sheets on tapes, etc.

The use of sterilization markers is commonplace in surgical practices. The ink of a sterilization marker does not fade and dries immediately, which ensure quality writing. In addition, the ink has no cytotoxicity and is permanent and non-leaching. The light touch writing of sterilization markers avoids damage to packaging material. Sterilization markers are available in multiple bright colors such as red, black and blue. Moreover, sterilization markers are lightweight and convenient to use even with gloves and the barrels of markers help extend the life of a sterilization marker.

Sterilization Markers Market: Dynamic

Sterilization markers do not release any toxic or chemical substance during use. The low odor ink used in sterilization markers does not result in allergies, which are mostly caused due to chemical elements in ink. Also, the solid writing point of a sterilization marker ensures long durability and constant quality. The clip on cap of a sterilization marker enables the easy storage of the marker in a tool belt and prevents the marker from rolling off a workbench or table. Although sterilization markers are mostly used under controlled atmospheric conditions, they are still resistant to atmospheric actions.

In addition, no special attention or precautions need to be taken with respect to the transporting and storing of sterilization markers. However, sterilization markers should not be exposed to extreme heat and high humidity. The body, cap and plugs of the marker are formed of plastic resin, which is harmful to the environment and government regulations towards plastic usage are expected to hinder the growth of the sterilization markers market.