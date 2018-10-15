Recessed Lighting Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Various Industry

​Recessed light or down light is a light feature that is placed into a hollow opening in the roof. When fitted it appears like a light is shining from a hole in the ceiling, focusing the light in a downward path as a narrow spotlight or broad spotlight. Recessed light is the most flexible form of light for both commercial buildings and residential. Recessed lights are available in a number of different sizes or diameters, fluctuating from two to six inches. ‘6 inch’ large recessed lighting is most commonly in both residential and commercial construction than that of smaller sizes.

One of the major driver for recessed lighting market is by rising construction area along with improved appealing and engineering benefits. The growing real-estate market enhances the market for recessed lightings that are used widely in residential areas, hotels, showrooms, and offices. Additionally the availability of colors, variety and flexibility of installing recessed lighting make it more interior friendly is one of the drivers of recessed lighting market. Recessed lighting offers the benefits of being an unseen and energy efficient light source.

Further, there are several restraints to the recessed lighting market. These lightings are difficult to install, moisture problem, and not at all portable. Recessed lights are permanently fixed, it cannot take fit in different place or home as compare to other lighting fixtures are changeable. Additional types of ceiling lights, such as track lighting, allow to change the location of light bulbs as required. If there is need for adaptable lighting then they have to buy particularly designed recessed lights that allow spinning and rotation resulting in increased price of light. Another possible problem of recessed light installation is moistness leakage. For a case, recessed lights is installed in an area of high humidity such as a bathroom with a shower wetness can arrive into the ceiling places, leading to decay improvement and other difficulties. Another drawback is that for fitting a sequence of recessed lights likely will require cutting holes in roof in various places. Also, running wiring from light to light across your ceiling might require more holes. Therefore recessed lighting is difficult to install and installation cost will be high.

The recessed lighting market can be segmented by components, by frame type, by application and by region. By component, the market can be segmented as housing, bulb, and trim. By housing, the market can further segmented as new construction, remodel, insulation contact rated, air tight, sloped ceiling, and low profile. By trim style, the market can segmented as adjustable trim, baffle trim, glass trim, pinhole trim, reflector trim, shower trim, square trim, and wall washer trim. By frame type, can be segmented as steel, aluminum, plastic, and others. According to the application, the recessed lighting market segment can be bifurcated as Residential, Commercial and others. In addition to that, the recessed lighting systems market can be considered according to regional divisions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Many players are involved in the recessed lighting market with wider solution portfolio. Some of the key players in the recessed lighting market are Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Elegant Lighting Inc., Halo Commercial, Globe Electric, Cree Inc., Osram GmbH, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Eterna Lighting Ltd., General Electric Company, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG amongst others.

