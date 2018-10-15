Quantum Dot Led Display Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Various Industry

​QLED display refers to a display designed by incorporating quantum dot light emitting diodes which comprise nano-scale crystals. The structure of a QLED is very similar to the OLED technology except that in case of QLED, the light emitting centers are cadmium selenide (CdSe) nano-crystals, or quantum dots. QLED technology offers several advantages in terms of reliability, efficient energy consumption, and tunable color solution for different applications. Such beneficial features of QLED technology reduce production expenditure, while employing ultra-thin, transparent or flexible materials.

Growing demand for ultra-high definition televisions followed by increasing implementation of quantum dots in various applications like display and lighting, are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Also, multiple advantages of using quantum dots (QDs) and their applications in optoelectronic instruments like LEDs have led to wide scope for adoption in next-generation electronic displays and optical communication technology. A significant drawback of the OLED display market is that it involves use of toxic cadmium compounds. There are stringent government regulations regarding the use of cadmium and other heavy metals in the manufacturing process of quantum dot technology, which is expected to hinder market growth.

The global QLED display market is segmented on the basis of fabrication technique, synthesis method, display panel size, display panel type, application, end-use industry, and geography. Segmentation on the basis of fabrication technique includes phase separation and contact printing techniques. Different synthesis methods utilized in QLED displays include epitaxial and colloidal method. By display panel type, the market is divided into rigid, flexible, and others. Based on display panel size, the market is divided into QLED display panel size of up to 6 inches, 6 to 20 inches, 20 to 55 inches, above 55 inches. Categorization on the basis of application includes television, cameras, smartphones, mobiles & tablets, laptops & PC monitors, signage/large format display, vehicles, smart watches and others. In terms of end-use industry, the market is bifurcated into retail, automotive, sports & entertainment, residential, manufacturing, transport & logistics, healthcare, hospitality, academic and research, and others. The global QLED display market has been studied for five geographic regions i.e. North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Based on application, the cameras segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising demand for high resolution images and increasing trend of using social media websites as well as posting good quality pictures. Since QLED technology has been adopted widely for the television segment, it is forecasted to hold a large market share during the forecast period. By display panel size, 20 to 50 inches display is predicted to have a large market share followed by 6 to 20 inches display. Based on display panel size, flexible display is forecasted to grow at a high CAGR. By end-use industry, sports & entertainment is likely to hold considerable market share followed by residential and healthcare segment. The use of QLED technology in display devices in the healthcare and retail sector is increasing. This main reason for such adoption is the ability to represent information more precisely and with good picture quality.

North America is involved in extensive research for developing scientifically superior nanoparticles and their incorporation across display devices. This is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the QLED display market. The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.This is due to growing demand for optoelectronics devices in the region and strong growth in electronics & semiconductor industry. Also, a large number of electronic display vendors are present in countries such as South Korea, Japan, China, and India; this is boosting OLED technology adoption in this region.

