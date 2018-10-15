Middle East And Africa Wound Debridement Products Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends to 2023

The Middle East and Africa Wound Debridement Products market size was around USD 46.16 million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach USD 64.22 million by 2023. It captures 8% of the global market.

Wound debridement is a process of removal of contaminated, dead tissue along with foreign substance from a wound. Wound debridement products help to decrease various types of toxins, microbes, and other foreign material that hinders healing of the wound.

Growing incidence of hard and heal wounds, augmenting geriatric population, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of debridement products and techniques and growth in patients population are fuelling the market. Additionally, higher demand for improved healthcare, better reimbursement policy, high healthcare expenditure and cost effectiveness are the secondary factors driving the market.

On the other hand, economic downturn is inhibiting growth of the market.

The market is categorized by method of debridement and type of wound. By method of debridement the market can be segregated into selective methods and non-selective methods. Selective methods include enzymatic or chemical debridement, larvae debridement therapy or bio-surgical debridement, and autolytic debridement. Non-selective methods are further segmented into ultrasound, mechanical debridement, and sharp and surgical debridement. By type of wound, the market can be categorized into burn wounds, acute wounds, and chronic wounds. Acute wounds are further sub-segmented into traumatic wounds, abrasions, surgical wounds, necrotizing fasciitis, lacerations, contusions and toxic epidermal necrolysis. Burn wounds are further sub-categorized into chemical burns, flash burns, electrical burns, radiation burns and thermal burns. Chronic wounds are further sub-segmented into venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and pressure ulcers.

By geography the market is segmented into Middle East and Africa. However, Middle East and Africa market is likely to record comparatively less growth owing to low awareness among patients and healthcare professionals.

Key players in the market are Coloplast A/S, ArthroCare Corporation, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, and Misonix, Inc. Other players in the market include MediWound Ltd, Derma Sciences, Inc., PuriCore plc and Smith & Nephew Plc.

