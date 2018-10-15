Diabetic Food Market Size to reach $14.3 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Diabetic Food Market size is expected to reach $14.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Hyper & super market held the maximum revenue share in the Global Diabetic Food Market by Distribution Channel in 2017 and expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The Retail Stores market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America dominated the Global Diabetic Food Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2018 – 2024).

The Dietary Beverages market is expected to be the dominant segment in the Global Diabetic Food Market by Product Type, growing at a CAGR of 4.4 % during the forecast period. The Other Product Type market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.4% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/diabetic-food-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Fifty 50 Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A., Unilever PLC, Kellogg Company, Mars, Incorporated, Danone, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd., and Mondelēz International.

Global Diabetic Food Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Dietary beverages

Dairy products

Ice cream and jellies

Confectionaries

Baked products

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail store

Hyper and super market

Specialist food and drink retails

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Fifty 50 Foods, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Unilever PLC

Kellogg Company

Mars, Incorporated

Danone, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo, Inc.

Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Mondelēz International

