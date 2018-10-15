Best SEO advice from your digital marketing agency

When you decide to hire an SEO agency you have an expectation of improving your site’s ranking in the search engines. SEO advice offered by your agency helps in your endeavour but wrong advice can ruin your site and mar its reputation. Unethical SEO techniques may cause damage which takes much longer time to repair.

The best time to receive SEO advice is when you are thinking of launching a new website or redesigning your website. A good agency starts their work by reviewing your site’s content and its structure. If you are starting from the scratch, that is development of website then the design has to be SEO friendly. Since an SEO agency has experts from every field you can get the advice of a website designing expert or developer who will not only look into the aesthetic aspects of the site but its code and other technical factors that have influence on SEO. It covers advice on hosting, error pages, redirecting pages or use of JavaScript.

Keyword research is a job that needs both technical skills and innovative thinking. It is often observed that instead of optimising for highly competitive keywords, little tweak in them gives good results. The content has to be developed based on the findings of keyword research. Since quality of content is extremely important the agency takes great care to create useful and interesting articles, blogs, reviews, guides etc. Content management is equally important and it needs profession management. Business development campaigns to be integrated with SEO and other digital marketing campaigns and should be planned meticulously for better effectiveness. Fixing the budget is sensitive issue for any business especially small businesses and you can start with a small budget as well.

For local search engine marketing the agency has to do in-depth research on specific markets and geographies. The agency should know about your clients, your target geographical locations and each specific factor about them. For example, if you have a flower shop and you deliver only to the areas within 5 km radius, it will be useless to advertise to greater areas.

Since search engine result pages include both organic search results and paid advertisement, you must know that advertisements will not have any effect on your site’s ranking. Your digital marketing agency should also use free resources offered by search engines to improve its SEO compatibility. Getting educated on these tools and resources helps you in becoming an informed user.

You will find a good agency to always follow search engine webmaster’s guidelines. They understand the process in which the crawlers work and index the websites so that they do the things in the right way. Ask the SEO agency to show you examples of their previous work. From their previous success story you can judge if they are trustworthy and committed. If they have experience in your industry or business type, then their SEO advice is going to certainly help you. Discuss with them the strategy they are going to follow and how they are going to implement them.

Follow SEO advice offered by your SEO agency when you have developed trust on them.